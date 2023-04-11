Nick Cannon Eyes Taylor Swift for Baby #13, Like She Doesn’t Have Enough Going On

Nick Cannon has welcomed twelve children. He had five new kids in 2022 alone.

Most would say that his expansive brood of children among half a dozen mothers is more than enough.

Not him, apparently. He is already talking about Baby 13.

And with Taylor Swift newly single, Nick is floating the idea of recruiting her for the cause. Absolutely not.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Nick Cannon spoke about his ambitions to have even more children … and his desire for a new, famous partner to help him do that. (Image Credit: YouTube)

As you can see in the interview clip below, Nick Cannon made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, April 10.

The show’s polarizing host suggested that Nick won’t father any more children than he already has.

Nick confirmed that he has no immediate plans to expand his small army of children. Sort of.

In 2022, Nick Cannon received more “gifts” than most parents do in a lifetime.

“Every time I answer this question, I can never answer it correctly,” Nick complained. “Because … I don’t know.”

Fun fact! Whether or not you will have more children is actually an entirely knowable thing if you want it to be. Not for everyone — some people have limited options and very little autonomy. But for an adult millionaire? Absolutely.

Nick chooses to keep this a mystery, and then act like this is somehow out of his hands. All that he can say, apparently, is that there are no plans at present.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Nick Cannon attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

But when Stern brought up a specific hypothetical, Nick went for it. The hypothetical? Having Baby 13 with Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn just broke up a few weeks ago. They had been dating for six years.

Thus far, Taylor’s only “children” are cats. Which is pretty normal, for a rich 33-year-old. It sounds like Nick hopes that she’d be willing to change that.

TOPSHOT – US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her “Eras Tour” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m all in,” Nick exclaimed after Stern proposed this wild pairing.

“First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter,” he praised.

Nick gushed: “What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music.”

Sometimes, Nick Cannon uses his platform to say, or invite others to say, foolish or even harmful things. He later needs to apologize.

Nick went on to claim that he and Taylor have had “very similar” dating experiences over the years.

“I think she would relate to me very well,” he speculated. “We probably will understand each other.”

Nick went on to joke that his “Spidey senses” were tingling following the news of Taylor’s split. “That would be amazing!” he said of the idea of making Taylor his seventh baby mama.

In 2022 alone, Nick welcomed Legendary Love, Onyx Ice, Rise Messiah, Beautiful Zeppelin, and Halo Marie.

And he is already a parent to 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. He has a 6-year-old named Golden “Sagon.” He has a 2-year-old named Powerful Queen.

Nick has toddler-aged twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. In 2021, he and Alyssa Scott mourned their 5-month-old son, Zen, after he passed away from a brain tumor.