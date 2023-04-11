Robyn Brown to Reopen Business, Come to Husband’s Financial Rescue

As you very likely know at this point, Kody Brown is down three sister wives.

With Meri, Christine and Janelle all having decided to walk away from their polygamous marriages in the past yer and a half, Kody is left with only Robyn Brown at home.

This may not be a problem for Kody emotionally… considering he wasn’t very close to any of those women by the end of their relationships.

Financially, however?

That’s a very, very different matter altogether.

Janelle, Meri and Christine all work as salespeople for pretty shady companies — but they’re very good at these jobs, as evidenced by an award Janelle recently won.

In the past, Kody would have benefitted from the money these spouses made.

But not anymore. Now he and Robyn are on their own.

Kody and Robyn Brown don’t look especially thrilled to be sitting and talking to the Sister Wives camera here, do they?

There’s been talk that Kody may need to sell the property he purchased years ago at Coyote Pass in order to avoid falling into massive debt.

But now The Sun claims Robyn may have her own solution.

According to an insider who spoke to this outlet, Robyn is working to renovate My Sisterwife’s Closet, an online boutique she once ran in an attempt to make some money outside of her TLC contract.

“Robyn is trying to rebuild her Sisterwife’s closet and rebrand it,” reports The Sun.

“Her jewelry collection was a success and she wants to make a comeback and have greater success.”

The insider added:

“Her fans have been begging for her to relaunch her shop, and she’s giving them what they’ve asked for.”

Per the official business website, My Sisterwife’s Closet should be up and running sooner than expected, as it specifically mentions Kody’s last standing spouse will be launching new designs:

“Subscribe to our email newsletter below to receive exclusive offers, be the first to view new designs by Robyn, learn about her inspiration behind each piece and more!”

Robyn doesn’t exactly look enthralled in this photo from Season 17, does she?

The online jewelry and clothing line boutique launched in 2012, and appears to have gone out of business a year before the pandemic hit.

The company’s last social media post is from March 2019 and it reads:

“Don’t miss tonight’s episode of Sister Wives airing on TLC!

“Make sure to visit MSWC to view one of Robyn’s newest designs, the Ronchelle ‘Adore’ Dog Tag Sterling Silver Double Sided Pendant and Chain.”

Another option for Kody and Robyn, of course, could be to bring a new wife on board.

But it doesn’t sound as if that’s going to happen.

“Robyn and I are basically monogamous.

Don’t let that out, that’s probably a spoiler, but it seems obvious with the new season coming,” Kody said in a Cameo video on March 22.