Meghan Markle Accused of Undergoing Plastic Surgery to Look More Like Kate Middleton

Just when you think you’ve heard every kind of ridiculous Meghan Markle rumor imaginable, the haters shock you by coming up with a whole new genre of lie.

The latest speculation has to do with Meghan’s looks, and as you may have guessed, it’s wildly offensive.

The Duchess of Sussex showed up via video link to introduce her friend Misan Hariman during his TED Talk over the weekend.

And as usual, Meghan’s harshest critics dissected her appearance in search of something to get mad at.

Meghan Markle made an appearance via video link at her friend’s TED Talk. (Photo via Twitter)

This time, they couldn’t find anything wrong with what Meghan said, so they attacked her aesthetic.

Specifically, they alleged that she had gone under the knife in an effort to look more like Kate Middleton.

“PLASTIC SURGERY ALERT? Sad Meghan Markle wants to be Kate Middleton so bad,” one person tweeted according to the New York Post.

Insiders say Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have never quite gotten along. (Photo via Getty)

“Omg. Meghan Markle, who is jealous and obsessed with the Princess of Wales, is wearing hazel contact lenses to look like Kate,” another alleged.

“She looks like she’s trying to look like Kate … that won’t happen,” another user spat.

Needless to say, Meghan remains as unpopular as ever among supporters of the royal family.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Many have delighted in the news that Meghan will not be in attendance at King Charles’ coronation next month, and we’re sure she’s just as happy with the arrangement.

But while Meghan has probably grown somewhat accustomed to the amount of hate she receives from royal obsessives, the worst of the bunch very clearly crossed a line by falsely accusing her of going under the knife in an effort to more closely resemble Kate.

Thankfully, the ever-loyal Sussex Squad rushed to their queen’s defense.

Meghan sported a slightly different look for a recent appearance at a friend’s TED Talk. (Photo via YouTube)

“Meghan didn’t have plastic surgery,” one defender declared.

“It’s all about lighting, angles, and contouring. And hair straightening is something many black women do,” they continued

“It has nothing to do with ‘erasing all traces of origin.’ Also, white people need to shut up about black women’s hair.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the US following the Queen’s funeral. But they might be back in the UK very soon. (Photo by KIRSTY O’CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“You’re accusing Meghan of having plastic surgery when your whole online persona is AI generated,” another added.

“Girl Bye! Meghan doesn’t need plastic surgery! She is sun kissed, getting love and and moisturized! That is GLOW!”

Thankfully, it looks as though Meghan is unbothered by this latest round of criticism.

On Monday night, she and Harry attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Memphis Grizzlies for a thrilling overtime victory.

The camera crew at Crypto.com Arena found the Sussexes, who were all smiles as their faces appeared on the jumbotron.

What’s that they say about living well being the best revenge?