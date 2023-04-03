Meghan Markle: Did She Just Accidentally Reveal That She’s Entering Politics?

Meghan Markle is one of the most famous women on the planet, and it’s obvious that she wishes to use her platform to make the world a better place.

According to a new report from TMZ, the tax disclosures from Meghan and Harry’s non-profit Archewell Foundation, reveal that in 2021, the organization paid out hundreds of thousands of dollars to a PR firm called Invisible Hand.

It’s unclear what sort of services the Sussexes received in return, but the payout certainly raised eyebrows.

What’s even more interesting, however, is the $115,000 that the couple paid to a San Diego-based PR firm called KML Strategic Advisors.

The head of the firm is Katie McCormick-Lelyveld, a woman who’s best known for her work with the Obamas and the Clintons.

McCormick-Lelyveld deals almost exclusively with politicians, and she even served as Michelle Obama’s press secretary during Barack’s time in the White House.

She’s also worked for Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, and a slew of other DC powerhouses.

“From the corporate war room to the media battlefield, the corner office to the White House, KML Strategic Advisors are your guides through rarified air,” reads a statement on her company’s website.

So KML doesn’t work exclusively with politicians, but much is being made of the fact that Harry and Meghan have contracted someone with such a solid resumé in that arena.

For years, it’s been rumored that Meghan plans to enter politics, and many are taking this as a sign that she’s well on her way to doing so.

The tax disclosure form describes KML’s services as “Strategic Support for Social Impact PR.”

Obviously, that’s pretty vague.

Many have pointed out the KML might just be helping Harry and Meghan with their fundraising efforts.

But it’s not like the Sussexes have ever had trouble attracting attention to their various causes.

The fact that the couple shelled out nearly half a million dollars for PR services last year is undeniably intriguing.

It seems they have something big up their sleeves — and we wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to hear a campaign announcement from Meghan sometime soon.