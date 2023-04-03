Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Accused of Banging at Scheana Shay's Wedding, Having Sleepovers When Ariana Was Out of Town

At this point, it’s a well-established fact that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss carried on an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back for several months.

And to the chagrin of pretty much everyone watching this was no mere fling — Sandoval and Leviss are now dating.

But there are still several unanswered questions regarding both the timeline of the affair, and the nature of the cheaters’ current relationship.

For example, fans are dying to know if Tom and Raquel are actually serious, of if they’re just spending time together because they just lost all their friends.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

We may have to wait until the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion to find out.

In the meantime, the latest report about Tom and Raquel has earned the couple another round of harsh criticism.

According to a new report from Page Six, Leviss was recently spotted leaving the house that Sandoval still shares with Madix.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel had an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. (Photo via Bravo)

Raquel was carrying several bags, and she entered a Lyft after leaving the house.

Ariana was out of town at the time, and fans naturally concluded that Raquel had seized the opportunity to spend the night with Tom at his sizable Valley Village home.

Commenters were quick to hurl insults at Tom and Raquel, with many wondering how long these sleepovers have been going on.

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

The situation got so bad that a rep for Tom publicly denied the allegations.

“Raquel certainly did not sleep over,” the rep told Page Six.

“She stopped by to Tom’s house on the way to her interview for [‘Vanderpump Rules’] at Evolution [Studios] on Wednesday afternoon.”

Tom Sandoval has lost a lot of friends recently. (Photo via Bravo)

Elsewhere in Scandoval Land, Scheana Shay alleged that she caught Tom and Raquel engaging in suspicious behavior at her wedding last summer.

“One of my girlfriends was like ‘So I was at the pool the morning of your wedding and I was just looking back at some of my photos and there’s literally one with Tom and Raquel in the background in a cabana just hanging out at the pool together,’” Scheana said on the latest episode of her podcast.

“They knew that Ariana was occupied with me as a good friend and a good bridesmaid so they took that time to hang out,” she added.

Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss are wearing GUESS and attending the GUESS Holiday 2018 Event on November 7, 2018 in West Hollywood, California in this photo. (Photo via Getty)

“It’s just so disgusting I mean I sometimes don’t even have words for it.”

Scheana said that that incident opened her eyes, and she began seeing suspicious behavior elsewhere.

“It’s so crazy, because from that, then I started seeing things,” she said.

“I noticed her location was off when I just went to see if she made it home safe one night because she didn’t respond to my text,” Shay recalled.

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay attend the Quay x Chrissy Teigen launch event at The London West Hollywood on August 15, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Quay Australia)

“I’m like, ‘Hey, home safe?’ No response. I’m like, ‘Let me just check. Hmm, location not loading, not available, not available. Like, that’s weird. She must not have service.’”

Scheana now believes that Raquel was off gallivanting with Sandoval at the time.

Leviss alleges that Scheana assaulted her when news of the affair first went public — though it’s worth noting that Raquel has dropped her petition for a restraining order.

Maybe Leviss was lying about the attack — or maybe she didn’t want to suffer the embarrassment of everyone continuing to side with Scheana throughout their legal battle.