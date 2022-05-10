Meghan Markle Should Run For President, Biden's Sister Says

Last month, we reported on the unexpected news that President Joe Biden is planning to run for re-election.

Only one president in American history has declined to seek a second term and it was a different world when Calvin Coolidge declared "I do not choose to run" way back in 1927.

However, Biden is 79 years old, and it was widely expected that after taking back the White House from Trump, he would pass the torch to a younger Democratic protege.

But what vigorous up-and-comer is up to the challenge: Kamala Harris? Pete Buttigieg? Meghan Markle?!

Yes, she may not have any experience in electoral politics, but for years now, there's been talk of Duchess Meg throwing her big, fancy hat into the ring.

The idea of Meghan Markle running for president has been scoffed at by the haters, but is it really all that crazy?

After all, Ronald Reagan got his start as an actor.

Why shouldn't another thespian be given the chance to single-handedly tank the American economy?!

We kid, of course.

With her background as a businesswoman and a cultural ambassador, Meghan is at least as qualified as, say, some spray tan aficionado who hosted a reality show.

And at least one prominent Democrat thinks she would be a worthy successor to President Biden.

"It's wonderful to have women in politics," President Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens said this week in an interview with UK news outlet, according to Newsweek.

"The more women we have, the better our democratic system will work with a better point of view, a different point of view and we embrace all women," Biden Owens continued, adding:

"We welcome [Meghan] to come in and join the Democratic Party."

Asked if she felt that Meghan "make a good potential candidate one day maybe for president?" Biden Owens responded:

"Yes, perhaps. Of course she will."

Now, Valerie said Meghan "will" make a good president when she probably meant to say "would," but hopefully that won't fuel any bizarre right-wing conspiracies on Reddit.

(Just kidding, it definitely will.)

The Duchess probably has no immediate plans to run for office, but she's been involved in politics throughout her career.

Back in October of 2021, Meghan wrote a letter to members of Congress in which she lobbied for guaranteed paid family leave for all new parents.

"I'm not an elected official, and I'm not a politician," Meghan wrote.

"I am, like many, an engaged citizen and a parent. And because you and your congressional colleagues have a role in shaping family outcomes for generations to come, that's why I'm writing to you at this deeply important time—as a mom—to advocate for paid leave."

Many praised Meghan for speaking out on such an important issue, but Republicans were critical of the Duchess for overstepping her bounds.

That wasn't the first time that Meghan locked horns with prominent members of the GOP, of course.

Donald Trump has been critical of Meghan in the past, memorably remarking "not a fan" of the Duchess, adding:

"I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he's going to need it."

A Trump vs. Markle contest would certainly make for an entertaining contest in '24.

But maybe for the sake of American democracy we should have at least one more year where there are no TV celebs making a bid for the White House.

Just a thought!