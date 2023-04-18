Kylie Jenner Wears Ridiculous Outfit to Coachella, Gets Compared to a Duggar

Welp.

This is one way to distract the country from a brand new romantic relationship.

This past weekend, Kylie Jenner attended the Coachella music festival in California, doing so amid rumors that she’s now dating actor Timothee Chalamet.

(This rumor has since been confirmed, too.)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Kylie Jenner attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

In photo snapped by a paparazzi agency with whom we do NOT have a professional relationship, Jenner was photographed with her friend, model Fai Khadra.

At the time, the 25-year old was rocking an oversized white jacket… matching white sunglasses… and an ankle-length denim skirt.

You can see the outfit HERE.

Kylie coordinated the ensemble with a pair of gray Nike sneakers on Friday — and those who saw the aforementioned photos then jumped on social media… and tore Jenner apart in response to the look.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Simply put, “Kylie’s outfit is so ugly,” wrote one critic online.

“Wow, that outfit is TERRIBLE!” added someone else.

A third individual, meanwhile, chimed in with a simple and hilarious “it’s giving Duggar,” which is a reference to an infamously conservative family, which has 19 children, one of whom is a convicted child sex offender.

Yes, we’re looking at you, Josh Duggar.

Kylie Jenner posted some sultry pics on Instagram this week. (Photo via Instagram)

In a brand new interview, meanwhile, Jenner addressed ongoing rumors that she’s gotten extensive work done on her face.

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!” the Kylie Cosmetics founder told HommeGirls magazine for the Spring/Summer 2023 cover story.

“Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room.

“I was the girl performing for everyone.”

Posing in an unorthodox black velvet look on the cover of Vanity Fair Italia for its March 2023 issue, Kylie Jenner wowed fans with her modeling chops. (Photo Credit: Vanity Fair Italy)

The mother of two has been spotted out often with Chalamet and has not yet commented on her alleged fling.

According to Entertainment Tonight, though?

“They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.

“It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships.

“It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”