Khloe Kardashian is Shrinking: Fans Wonder Where Her Butt Went

For the past five years, Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian has dominated the story of her life.

This is about more than just their children or their breakups (and the ominous reconciliation rumors).

Khloe’s fans believe that this has impacted her self esteem so severely that Khloe is “shrinking” before their very eyes.

Her most recent photos appear to show just that. And fans cannot help but feel concerned.

Heralding the opening of the first-ever Good American store, Khloe Kardashian channeled some mannequin realness. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Khloe Kardashian wore a form-fitting, dark ensemble while she modeled in an under-construction Good American store. Yes, a physical store.

In some pics, Khloe wore a Good American hard hat. We wouldn’t expect customers to be able to get their hands on those, however.

Her black leather skirt caught the light as it hugged her hips and thighs, showing off her cinched waist.

Wearing a leather pencil skirt, Khloe Kardashian looks great. Her fans worry that she seems to be shrinking, though. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It’s not that Khloe doesn’t look great. She always, always does. This woman is a total knockout.

But she does look different. And the lustrous skirt made that pretty impossible to miss.

Khloe’s silhouette, her waist, her butt … it all seems to be shrinking. Even in terms of the past year and a half, Khloe’s body looks so, so different.

Good American founder Khloe Kardashian is so excited to open a physical store for her fashion brand. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

A lot of Khloe’s fans are picking up on how different her butt looks, specifically. We know, it’s weird for so many people to zero in on a woman’s butt. (Not weird as in unusual; weird as in potentially creepy)

Khloe once boasted an eye-popping booty. She made sure that everyone knew it when she debuted her legendary “revenge body” several years ago.

It’s not that people are whining because they’re less horny about her. There are people who feel genuine concern over whatever is going on with Khloe’s current caboose.

Many of Khloe Kardashian’s fans believe that they spotted butt pads under her workout clothes. It was very awkward. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Last years, fans were pretty sure that they spotted butt pads under Khloe’s workout clothes.

Is it weird to wear contour padding while you work out? Absolutely. Even in the world of influencers, it seems a little unhinged.

But the real issue was with two things: worries about Khloe’s state of mind, and alarm over how dramatically her body has reduced in size.

The gulf between Khloe Kardashian’s actual face and the sorts of photos that she chooses to share on social media has not escaped fans or critics.

Simply put, Khloe has for years thrown up red flags that she has major body image issues. It’s not just about her size, either — but her face.

Khloe is an absolute knockout. But between social media body-shaming and being in the spotlight, it seems that she cannot see that.

Her dramatic edits to her face are neither secret nor subtle. People worry about the impact that she has on impressionable followers. (She is, after all, an influencer) Others just worry about Khloe herself.

Fans cried out in alarm in the summer of 2022, when Khloe Kardashian sported a jarringly thin new look.

And then there is the severity of Khloe’s weight loss. Because there is a difference between a fitness-based revenge body and a cry for help.

We are not Khloe’s doctor. We do not know how healthy she is, physically. But fans feel a lot of alarm.

Khloe still looks beautiful. But pics like her black skirt photoshoot really drive home how different she looks. We hope that she is happy and that she is healthy.