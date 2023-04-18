Joy-Anna Duggar Posts Final Pregnancy Pics Before Welcoming Third Child!

Joy-Anna Duggar is just about ready to become a mother of three.

But before she could welcome her third bundle of joy (no pun intended), Joy had one last order of business to attend to:

We’re talking, of course, about her nine-month pregnancy selfie.

Now, some commenters referred to it as Joy’s “final” pregnancy selfie, but that’s a bit presumptuous.

For one thing, she might snap one more before she heads to the hospital.

On top of that, this probably won’t be Joy’s last pregnancy.

After all, she’s a Duggar, and she was taught from a very young age that procreation is her primary reason for being.

Joy-Anna Duggar is preparing to welcome her third child. But first, she posed for a few final pregnancy pics! (Photo via Instagram)

In addition to the mirror selfie, Joy also posted the photo above, in which she can be seen attending a tea party along with sisters-in-law Hannah Wissmann and Katey Nakatsu.

As many fans have pointed out, Joy is cradling her stomach in the pic, and while she’s likely dealing with some discomfort this far along in her pregnancy, she’s also sporting quite a smile on her face.

(Naturally, some commenters gave Joy a hard time for drinking tea during her pregnancy, but 1. a little caffeine is generally fine, and 2. there is such a thing as decaffeinated tea, people!)

Joy-Anna Duggar shared a video from her son’s birthday this week. And she wound up infuriating fans. (Photo via YouTube)

Joy has been providing regular updates throughout her pregnancy, including a recent YouTube video in which she revealed that she’s having a boy,

“That went well,” Joy told her audience after leaving a doctor’s appointment.

“Baby is measuring right on 33 weeks. The doctor was like – he said that it could just be the baby’s position at this point,” she continued.

“At this point, baby’s moving a lot so the belly measurement is not completely accurate. Anyway, everything is going good.”

Joy-Anna Duggar is front and center for this selfie, which she posted to Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

Joy went on to reveal that she’s more excited than nervous, but she admitted that she is experiencing some mild trepidation as she prepares to welcome her third child.

“I’m not really nervous about having another baby but like I guess all of the unknowns of the what-ifs and whatever I think if I think about it too long then it’s like, ‘OK, well, what if this, what if that,'” she said.

“So I just have to give it to the Lord and trust that everything’s gonna be ok,” Joy added.

Joy-Anna Duggar is doing whatever she wants on Instagram these days. And her fans are loving it! (Photo via Instagram)

“I’m really excited. I can’t wait to meet this little baby boy.”

And it sounds like Joy’s Instagram followers are just as eager to meet the little fella!

We’ll continue to monitor the situation, and we’ll keep you updated as new information becomes available!

Good luck, Joy!