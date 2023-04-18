Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Really are Dating, Many Sources Confirm

The rumor is officially a reality.

And we really hope you’re sitting down for this.

Just over a week since we first heard chatter that Kylie Jenner might be dating Timothée Chalamet, we can now confirm for certain:

Kylie Jenner is dating Timothée Chalamet!

MILAN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 12: Timothée Chalamet attends the photocall for “Bones And All” on November 12, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

The Instagram user split from Travis Scott in January.

A very short time later, footage surfaced on social media of Jenner and the handsome actor interacting — in a friendly and jovial manner — at the Jean Paul Gaultier show for Paris Fashion Week

Then, on April 13, TMZ released photographs of Kylie’s black Ranger Rover parked in Chalamet’s driveway.

Did this mean the mother of two had stopped by the movie star’s home for a booty call of some kind?

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

It appears as if we can now answer in the affirmative.

“They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on Monday.

“It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships.

“It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Kylie Jenner attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, E! News has also reported on the romance — and you know E! would never do such a thing if it didn’t have the blessing of Jenner and her family.

A few days ago, an onlooker also told The Daily Mail he/she they saw Chalamet leaving an art show in Santa Monica “looking around anxiously” and “texting constantly on his phone.”

After a few seconds of the actor standing “in the middle of the street seemingly waiting for an arrival,” Jenner apparently “pulled up in her custom Extended Lincoln Navigator, with security in the front seats.”

The alleged couple then headed to Tito’s Tacos… but remained in her car while Kylie’s team brought them their food.

Kylie Jenner posted some sultry pics on Instagram this week. (Photo via Instagram)

Neither star has addressed the romance publicly — nor have they stepped out together in an official capacity, including during star-studded Coachella this weekend.

“Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella,” the aforementioned ET insiders explains.

“And really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends.”

From what we understand, Chalamet and Kylie met because the former is friends with Kendall Jenner.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 08: Timothée Chalamet attends the “Bones & All” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

Jenner is best known, relationship wise, for having dated Tyga and Scott.

For his part, meanwhile, the Oscar nominee has been romantically linked to Lourdes Leon and Eiza González.

He also dated Lily-Rose Dep (the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis) from 2018 to 2020, at which time he said he was single in an interview with British Vogue.

This doesn’t seem to be the case any longer, though!

