Drake Bell Jokes About Alleged Disappearance: LOL, I Just Forgot My Phone!

Drake Bell has got jokes, you guys.

As you very likely heard about this week, the former child star was reported missing on Thursday.

According to local officials in Florida, the 36-year old was last been seen on Wednesday evening in the area near Mainland High School, driving a 2022 grey BMW.

“He is considered missing and endangered,” the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a statement yesterday.

Drake Bell attends White Fox Boutique Swimwear Launch Of 100% Salty at Catch on July 26, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.

Following the panic that ensued across the Internet — not to mention, we’re sure, among Bell’s friends and family members — the same police department updated its message to read as follows:

UPDATE: 4/13/2023 1:26p.m. – At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe.

We don’t really have a lot more information on what transpired with Bell.

But the actor tried his best on Thursday night to assure everyone out there that he really is doing just fine.

“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” Bell joked on Twitter on Thursday.

Days before all this drama went down, Bell was seen enjoying a day at Sea World with his young son Jeremy, according to a photo obtained by celebrity gossip website TMZ.

In the snapshot, Bell can be seen outside at the park with his child, who is carrying a plush Cookie Monster toy.

Prior to that sighting, the actor’s social media accounts had not been updated since April 3… when his Twitter page had featured a post of his interview with YouTuber Roberto Mtz.

Drake Bell attends Teen Vogue's 2019 Young Hollywood Party Presented By Snap at Los Angeles Theatre on February 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

On Instagram, Bell’s most recent posts include video of his infant son, shared by Drake’s estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling, dated March 6.

In January, a source told People Magazine that the couple — who quietly got married in 2018 — separated late last year.

However, the exes are “committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible,” the insider explained.

Drake Bell attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

In 2021, meanwhile, Bell was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service in connection to his high profile child endangerment case.

Bell initially pleaded not guilty to two criminal counts of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles after being accused of sending a lewd and inappropriate text message to a teenager.

He later changed his plea to guilty.

According to multiple outlets, in addition to probation and community service hours, the judge ruled at the time that Bell was prohibited from contacting the victim in the case… who met Bell online and attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017 when she was 15 years old.