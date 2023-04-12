Khloe Kardashian Hopes Tristan Thompson Will Cheat Less with the LA Lakers [Report]

It looks like Khloe Kardashian is sliding back into the danger zone.

Tristan Thompson signed with the Lakers, a Los Angeles basketball team. You know who already lives in LA? Khloe.

A lot of her fans are terrified that Khloe is going to slide back into old habits. Okay, one old habit, but a particularly bad one: Tristan.

He has wormed his way back into Khloe’s good graces before. What will make things different this time?

Tristan Thompson smirks here while looking at Khloe Kardashian. Dude just keeps cheating on her.

Naturally, Khloe’s fans have a lot of anxieties about how Tristan’s extra time in the City of Angels is going to impact their status quo.

There have already been some red flags in recent weeks. Some fans already fear that they are headed for another romantic reconciliation.

This would be catastrophic. There is only one thing that stops Tristan from cheating on Khloe: not dating Khloe. Because, when they’re not together, boning random hotties isn’t cheating. Because he has made it clear that he’ll never stop doing that.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 12: Tristan Thompson #3 of the Chicago Bulls is fouled by Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center on March 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 101-91. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Now, an inside source has opened up to People about Khloe Kardashian’s state of mind.

“Khloe is supportive of Tristan joining the L.A. Lakers,” the insider began.

The source then reasoned: “She wants him to have a career.”

“TGIF” is how Khloe Kardashian captioned this photo, one in which she is clearly feeling cute. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Having Tristan on the road again concerns Khloe,” the insider then shared.

The source then pointed out that, obviously, “this is when all the cheating happened in the past.”

True. Though, surely cheating is no longer a concern, right? Right? Because they’re just platonic co-parents? Right?

Khloe Kardashian is featured here in a confessional from her family’s Hulu reality show. (Photo via Hulu)

The inside source stops short of confirming a reconciliation … or denying it. None of the news is good.

“Khloe and Tristan became very close again,” the insider noted, “after his mom passed away.”

Tristan’s mother, Andrea, died suddenly earlier this year. Reports suggested a heart attack.

In this glamorous photo, Khloe Kardashian is wearing dazzling ’80s magenta in a form-hugging tube dress with a matching jacket. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“They celebrated Easter together,” the source pointed out.

Tristan and Khloe celebrated the holiday “with their kids and her family,” the insider added.

That is not the only family event that Tristan attended in recent weeks.

This one-off shot of Kris Jenner and Ace Flores showed someone else in attendance at the party — serial cheater Tristan Thompson. (Image Credit: Instagram)

A second inside source added that “Khloe thinks Tristan is a great dad, which she’s grateful for.”

Unfortunately, the insider warned that “that sometimes makes it harder to completely shut the door on anything romantic.”

Khloe. Girl. Please get some emotional deadbolts.

Khloe Kardashian and her awful ex are welcoming their second child together in this photo from the Kardashians.

Tristan is once again “doing everything he can gain to try and prove himself,” the insider described. Yeah, that’s typical.

This time, he’s working to prove himself “not just to Khloe, but to the whole family.” That’s how he operates.

“He’s also grown closer to Kris,” the source added, “after losing his own mom.” We don’t want to say that he’s consciously using his personal family tragedy to manipulate Khloe and her family … but it does look that way to a lot of Khloe’s fans.