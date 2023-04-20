Khloe Kardashian: Hey, Maybe I’ll Go On Love Is Blind!

Khloe Kardashian says not to believe the rumors.

She is not back together with Tristan Thompson.

Instead, the reality star recently emphasized that she’s very much single, and she’s prepared to mingle.

With strangers she meets for the first time in front of television cameras? Perhaps.

Khloe Kardashian appears to be very much at peace in this photo.

On Wednesday night, Khloe was a guest speaker on a panel with her Good American team. She shared a stage at this event with former Love Is Blind contestant Alexa Lemieux.

At one point, as you can see below, the two women posed for a photo together.

“When Hulu and Netflix collide. [Alexa Lemieux] you beautiful girl you! Twins,” Khloe wrote as a caption to the image, adding on her Instagram page:

“I think some of us single K sisters should go on [Love Is Blind]. What do you think?”

As you might expect, such a tease prompted many social media users to voice support for this idea.

Khloe on Love Is Blind? And maybe Kim Kardashian as well?!?

Who out there would not tune in to those episodes?!?

“Yes that would be so epic! A Kardashian season of love is blind!!! It would break the internet,” one wrote enthusiastic supporter online.

Khloe, of course, has only been linked to Thompson for years now.

The professional basketball player cheated on the reality multiple times, yet Khloe took him back multiple times and even used Thompson’s sperm to welcome a second child into the world via surrogate last year.

In March, Khloe paid tribute to her unethical baby daddy on the occasion of his birthday.

“@realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle,” she wrote as a caption to a slideshow of Tristan hanging out with various kids.

“Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them.

“All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.”

To Khloe’s credit, she’s never really trashed Tristan in public… despite all the ways in which he’s mistreated her.

Thompson is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, too, meaning he may very well be hanging out with his ex more than ever.

But if Khloe really wants to get revenge against the horny athlete?

Let’s face it: What better way would there be to do so than to appear on a wildly popular reality show and to find love in front of millions of people?