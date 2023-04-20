Hailey Bieber Feels Fragile After Experiencing "Saddest, Hardest Moments" of Her Life

A couple of months ago, Hailey Bieber seemed to mock Selena Gomez in a couple of very weird posts.

She had plausible deniability … but, like so many of Hailey’s actions in relation to Selena, a coincidence seemed unlikely.

Selena doesn’t want anyone going after Hailey. She has deliberately avoided engaging in the drama or retaliating.

But the firestorm of controversy, with fans digging up Hailey’s history of odd behavior, has left her in a “fragile” state.

Hailey Baldwin went into detail about her frightening stroke in 2022. (Photo via YouTube)

This week, Hailey Baldwin Bieber took to her Instagram Story to discuss her mental and emotional health.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel,” she began.

Hailey explained that this is “because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time.” True!

In the latter half of April 2023, Hailey Baldwin Bieber opened up about her mental state. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“But truthfully since 2023 started,” Hailey confessed.

“I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life,” she expressed.

“And,” Hailey then acknowledged, “my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

“And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel,” Hailey told her fans and followers.

“So,” she emphasized, “just know you’re not alone.”

Obviously, very few people have found themselves embroiled in scandals that took Twitter and TikTok by storm in the past few months. But misery? Misery can happen on any scale.

In Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s continuing Story post, she encouraged people to be there to provide emotional support to one another. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“That being said, let’s keep being there for one another,” Hailey then encouraged.

She suggested: “Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers.” That is so sweet!

“Let’s just be there for people,” Hailey summarized. “Let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together.”

Hailey Bieber, also known as Hailey Baldwin, shared a photo of herself in a red top and a black bowler hat.

Those suggestions may be sort of … vague, and definitely palatable. But that doesn’t make them wrong.

Providing emotional support for others, especially for loved ones, is a wonderful thing.

But the oxygen mask rule applies — be sure to attend to your own needs, or you’ll harm yourself and won’t be any good to others, either.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 12: Hailey Baldwin attends the screening of “Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images)

Hailey has of course dealt with a number of issues, including a stroke and her husband, Justin Bieber’s Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

But many infer that she is referring to the public backlash over her apparent shade of Selena Gomez.

Simply put, Selena had an eyebrow mishap. Just a few hours later, Hailey teamed up with Kylie Jenner to … randomly show off their eyebrows on social media. A small thing, hardly noticeable, but weird, right?

Hailey Baldwin looks gorgeous in this silver dress, which is no surprise, as she’s one of the most stunning models on the planet.

No one would have thought anything about it if Hailey did not have a long history of, well, being unable to be normal about Selena. Right down to getting a copycat tattoo. (Selena’s was a tribute to her sister, by the way)

Hey, I get it. Selena is talented, gorgeous, and produced some of the best music in human history. I can’t be normal about her, either. But Hailey seems to take things too far.

That said, death threats and harassment campaigns are entirely inappropriate. Selena has made that clear.