Hailey Bieber Feels Fragile After Experiencing "Saddest, Hardest Moments" of Her Life

A couple of months ago, Hailey Bieber seemed to mock Selena Gomez in a couple of very weird posts.
She had plausible deniability … but, like so many of Hailey’s actions in relation to Selena, a coincidence seemed unlikely.
Selena doesn’t want anyone going after Hailey. She has deliberately avoided engaging in the drama or retaliating.
But the firestorm of controversy, with fans digging up Hailey’s history of odd behavior, has left her in a “fragile” state.
This week, Hailey Baldwin Bieber took to her Instagram Story to discuss her mental and emotional health.
“I like to make jokes about how I feel,” she began.
Hailey explained that this is “because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time.” True!
“But truthfully since 2023 started,” Hailey confessed.
“I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life,” she expressed.
“And,” Hailey then acknowledged, “my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.”
“And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel,” Hailey told her fans and followers.
“So,” she emphasized, “just know you’re not alone.”
Obviously, very few people have found themselves embroiled in scandals that took Twitter and TikTok by storm in the past few months. But misery? Misery can happen on any scale.
“That being said, let’s keep being there for one another,” Hailey then encouraged.
She suggested: “Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers.” That is so sweet!
“Let’s just be there for people,” Hailey summarized. “Let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together.”
Those suggestions may be sort of … vague, and definitely palatable. But that doesn’t make them wrong.
Providing emotional support for others, especially for loved ones, is a wonderful thing.
But the oxygen mask rule applies — be sure to attend to your own needs, or you’ll harm yourself and won’t be any good to others, either.
Hailey has of course dealt with a number of issues, including a stroke and her husband, Justin Bieber’s Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
But many infer that she is referring to the public backlash over her apparent shade of Selena Gomez.
Simply put, Selena had an eyebrow mishap. Just a few hours later, Hailey teamed up with Kylie Jenner to … randomly show off their eyebrows on social media. A small thing, hardly noticeable, but weird, right?
No one would have thought anything about it if Hailey did not have a long history of, well, being unable to be normal about Selena. Right down to getting a copycat tattoo. (Selena’s was a tribute to her sister, by the way)
Hey, I get it. Selena is talented, gorgeous, and produced some of the best music in human history. I can’t be normal about her, either. But Hailey seems to take things too far.
That said, death threats and harassment campaigns are entirely inappropriate. Selena has made that clear.