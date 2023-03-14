Khloe Kardashian Pays Moving Tribute to Tristan Thompson, Sparks Grave Concern Around the Internet

Say it isn’t so, Khloe Kardashian.

Please.

On Monday, Tristan Thompson turned 32 years old, which means, we believe, he’s now been alive for as many years on this planet as the number of women with whom he cheated while dating the aforementioned reality star.

Approximately, that is.

What a cute photo! Tristan Thompson is pictured here with his three children.

In honor of the occasion, Khloe penned a tribute to her two-time baby daddy.

“@realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle,” she wrote as a caption to a slideshow of Tristan hanging out with various kids.

“Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them.

“All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.”

Kardashian and Thompson are parents of daughter True, 4, and a baby boy, who was born in July 2022 via surrogate.

The retired basketball player is also the dad of son Prince, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig; as well as son Theo, 15 months , whom he shares with Maralee Nichols.

Thompson impregnated Nichols when he was with Kardashian.

He had also slept with women behind Khloe’s back when she was many months pregnant with True.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with their daughter, True. (Photo via Instagram)

But Khloe has scarcely ever trashed Thompson in public, and the exes have seemingly managed to co-parent in a successful manner.

“My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free,” Kardashian continued on Monday.

“Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

Tristan’s mom, sadly, passed away in January.

Khloe’s tribute to her ex came three days after she and Thompson were both spotted at her close friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq’s joint birthday party at Los Angeles hot spot The Nice Guy on Friday, March 10.

Does this mean the stars are back together?

Is there any chance Kardashian would really go there again with Thompson?!?

We doubt it. The truth is likely that Khloe is actually a forgiving and understandable individual who continues to put her kids first.

Tristan Thompson looks absolutely miserable sitting alongside Khloe Kardashian in this photo.

For her part, meanwhile, Kris Jenner also shouted Thompson out as follows this week:

Happy Birthday, Tristan! I know this year has been hard so far, but you seem to find the positive and the light amongst the sadness.

You look at the glass half full and it has been so great watching you grow as a dad, a friend, a brother, an uncle, and a son.

You have shown me such inspiration and many lessons when it comes to how you deal with adversity and challenges that seem insurmountable.

You have used these challenges as opportunities to better yourself day by day, and I know how proud your mom is of the man you have become.

Thank you for that and for being such a special part of our family. We love you very much!!!