The Kardashians Season 3 Trailer: Not Mild, Not Relaxing, Not Serene!

Hulu has released the first trailer for upcoming episodes of The Kardashians, and you may not believe this.

You may want to be sitting down for this.

You may want to stop operating heavy machinery before you read the following.

Okay, here it goes…

Season 3 is gonna be full of chaos!

Who would have guessed, right?!?

“I wish I could tell you this is going to be a mild, relaxing, serene season,” Khloe says in the trailer, which hit the Internet on March 27. “It’s not.”

As teased in this same promo, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick will all return this spring.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

At one point, Disick vows that he’s “never seen this much drama” in his life, although the Kardashian-Jenners remain as tight as ever in the wake of said drama.

“The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting, and building their own empires,” a synopsis for the upcoming season states.

“Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.”

Elsewhere, we see various family members questioning where loyalties lie and what they’re doing with their “power” and “influence.”

How mysterious, huh?!?

“Listen, everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened,” Kim Kardashian says in the trailer, later adding:

“Let’s talk about it.”

Socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street in the Manhattan borough of New York, on November 7, 2022. (Photo by Andrea RENAULT / AFP) (Photo by ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

Episodes of The Kardashians, of course, are filmed months before they air.

When we last saw footage from the series (back in November 2022) Khloe had just welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson… shortly after his paternity scandal was revealed.

“This has been a difficult time in my life,” Khloe said on the show. “But it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

We also see plenty of tears getting shed via the preview, along with Jenner saying how she’s trying to “protect my peace.”

From what? From whom?

Guess we’ll need to tune in and find out.

The third season of The Kardashians kicks off May 25 on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.