Jinger Duggar Spotted Without Wedding Ring: Has She Separated From Jeremy Vuolo?

Jinger Duggar has been everywhere lately.

The mother of two published her debut memoir in January, and she’s been in self-promotion mode ever since.

Jinger has been making the media rounds and posting on Instagram nonstop.

She’s been opening up about her upbringing and her life in LA like never before — but some fans think she’s still holding on to one major secret.

Jinger Duggar smiles very broadly in this sweet photo of the former reality star. (Photo via Instagram)

Jinger was back in Arkansas this week, and she documented the occasion for her many social media followers.

For the most part, the trip seemed to be a happy one.

Jinger spent time with her sisters, and she even posted a photo of Michelle Duggar wearing pants, which is definitely a first!

Yes, this really is a photo of Michelle Duggar wearing leggings. What is the world coming to????

“We had the best time in Arkansas visiting my family,” Jinger captioned one family pic.

“Girl time with all of my sisters and sweet mama, meeting some new nieces and nephews, eating lots of good food, and many late night conversations.”

For the most part, fans seemed to enjoy the content as much as Jinger enjoyed the trip.

All nine Duggar sisters appear in this photo from Jinger’s latest trip to Arkansas. (Photo via Instagram)

But there was one pic that sparked major concerns about the state of Jinger’s marriage.

In the photo below, Jinger is seen holding up her nephew Truett, who is the son of Jed Duggar and his wife Katey.

Fans were quick to notice that Jinger’s left ring finger is suspiciously bare in the pic.

Jinger Duggar was spotted without her wedding ring in a recent photo. (Photo via Instagram)

“Is Jinger not wearing her engagement and wedding rings??” one commenter asked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Maybe all is not well with Jeremy?” another fan inquired.

Rumors of trouble in Jinger and Jeremy’s marriage have been circulating for years, so it’s not surprising that so many jumped to that conclusion.

Jeremy Vuolo has a smile on his face here for a good reason. He’s getting a smooch from his wife. (Photo via Instagram)

But other commenters were quick to point out that there’s probably a simpler explanation here.

“Maybe [the rings] are being cleaned,” one person suggested, adding:

“Maybe they don’t fit anymore and are being resized, maybe she doesn’t like wearing jewelry.”

Happy Resurrection Sunday! That’s the caption Jinger Duggar wrote as a caption to this photo, which was taken on Easter. (Photo via Instagram)

“I take mine off when handling babies because depending on the style they can stick out and scratch babies/little ones easily,” another commenter theorized.

While it’s certainly possible that Jinger and Jeremy have hit a rough patch, it seems very unlikely that she would choose to advertise that fact while visiting with her ultra-conservative family.

After all, Jinger’s parents believe that all divorced people go to hell, a view that’s likely shared by most of her siblings.

Fans are convinced that Jeremy Vuolo has been unfaithful to Jinger Duggar. And they’ve uncovered some surprisingly compelling evidence to that effect. (Photo via Instagram)

Some fans have argued that if Jinger were considering a divorce or separation, she would tell her fans — but we’re not so sure about that.

She might be more open about her personal life than anyone else in her family — but there are surely some things she still prefers to keep to herself.