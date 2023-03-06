Kailyn Lowry Birth Announcement? Fans Trolled Again Amidst Rumors of Baby #5

For months, persistent rumors have claimed that Kailyn Lowry gave birth late last year.

Even her most toxic ex is part of the conversation about Kail’s alleged “secret” childbirth.

Thus far, she has admitted to nothing.

Even this would-be baby announcement turned out to not be exactly what people assumed at first glance.

Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry poses beside little Creed while discussing his bedroom decor. But, at first glance, doesn’t this look like something else? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Just to be clear, this is not a pregnancy announcement. But gosh does it look like one.

In fact, the resemblance is so jarring that it’s eliciting more than just comments. Is it part of some sort of soft launch of Baby #5?

Some fans think that Kail is hinting, while others think that she’s trolling. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

In her Instagram caption, Kailyn Lowery plugged some personalized wall decor for her young son. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Kailyn posted a photo of herself posing beside 2-year-old Creed. The two are holding up personalized artwork for his bedroom.

But given the black-on-white writing, this looks like one of what feels like a billion pregnancy or childbirth announcements that we have all seen from reality TV personalities.

Kailyn posted her own explanation to her Instagram captions. Take a look for yourself, above.

Kailyn Lowry hosts several popular podcasts. (Photo via Instagram)

Given that it’s a sponsored post, the resemblance of the photo to a baby announcement (at first glance, anyway) might not be Kail’s doing.

We’re not saying that it’s not intentional.

It’s just that, well, if a company wants their obviously sponsored ad to get attention … why not really make sure that it gets attention?

Kailyn Lowry has FOUR kids. She’s posing with them all in this sweet family photo.

Obviously, the photo is only fanning the flames of existing rumors that she gave birth last November.

Allegedly, she and 24-year-old boyfriend Elijah Scott welcomed her fifth child at that time.

And commenters made it clear that their minds immediately went there when they saw her photos.

Fans think Kailyn Lowry’s latest Instagram Story contains evidence of her pregnancy. (Photo via Instagram)

“I stared at this for a good minute thinking it was a baby announcement,” admitted one commenter.

“I thought this was a pregnancy announcement,” confessed another.

And another, laughing at themself, asked: “Why did I think this was a baby announcement lmao.”

Kail Lowry with boyfriend Elijah Scott. (Photo via Instagram)

“Legit thought this was a baby announcement at first,” another then acknowledged.

When fans are just speculating on who might have given birth, well, that’s that.

But when fairly legitimate outlets are reporting that Kail factually gave birth but only told a few friends and family, well, people pay more attention.

Kailyn Lowry is holding a blanket over herself here. It’s merchandise for her podcast.

So a lot of Kailyn’s friends have now spent ages wondering when she will do a big “baby reveal.” It seems that the more that time passes, the more convinced people become.

Maybe they’re right. Or maybe even a fairly legit tabloid received some misinformation and reported it as fact. Honestly? Both can happen, but this does feel like the former.

Sometimes, rumors of pregnancy or childbirth can accidentally mock someone’s real pain. So we hope that, at the very least, Kailyn’s family is happy and healthy right now.