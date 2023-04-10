June Shannon Breaks All the Way Down in First Trailer for Mama June: Family Crisis

As you likely know by now, June Shannon and her family are suffering through a crisis.

Late last month, we learned that Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, which is “a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland,” according to the National Cancer Institute.

We’re all praying for her recovery.

In the first trailer for new episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis, meanwhile, we see that Shannon and her loved ones have been struggling for awhile.

The footage, posted online by Entertainment Tonight, features clips of of Shannon’s wedding to her new husband, Justin.

However, the jovial mood is interrupted by June’s tenuous relationship with her children.

At one point, for example, we hear Lauryn “Pumpkin” Elfird say that she hasn’t talked to her mother since the family’s highly-publicized court battle over Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s child support.

(As a reminder, Lauren took full custody of Alana last year; June will pay child support until Alana is 18 in August 2023.)

“Why should I forgive her if she’s not going to change her ways?” Lauryn asks in the preview of her mother.

There’s also an issue in the video between Mama June and her spouse, Justin.

“You lied to my mom,” he tells her at one point. “It’s ridiculous, I didn’t realize I married a f-cking liar.”

(June and Justin got married last June after mere months of dating.)

Elsewhere, Lauryn speaks out about her experience raising her and Josh’s four kids … in addition to Alana. It’s A LOT to handle.

“My priority is my family of seven,” she says on air. “It’s a struggle. Alana’s diva attitude reminds me of Mama, and Jessica’s keeping secrets from me.”

The preview culminates with Shannon asking the family to join her for a therapy weekend, where it appears many of the sisters and daughters break all the way down.

“I do miss y’all,” Mama June says through tears. “I do.”

The trailer’s release comes just a week after Alana commented on her sister’s cancer diagnosis.

“This is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home. [N]o matter how famous they are,” she wrote at the time.

“[Y]es, I’m very famous but normal s**t happens to me and my family & y’all need to realize that asap.”

Mama June: Family Crisis premieres Friday, May 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv. Visit ET now to watch the full promo.