June Shannon MARRIES Justin Stroud After Mere Months of Dating

Mama June Shannon has just become Wife June Shannon.

Much to the shock of most social media followers.

According to The Sun, In Touch Weekly and other outlets, the veteran reality star actually exchanged vows way back on March 23, 2022 with supposedly shady boyfriend Justin Stroud.

The couple has been together for about eight months, with Shannon getting brought to orgasm on many occasions during that time by her younger beau.

A clerk confirmed this afternoon to The Sun that Shannon and Stroud tied the knot at a Georgia courthouse just after the calendar flipped to spring this year.

The pair -- who went public on TikTok in October -- sparked rumors of an engagement after they shopped for rings together at an Alabama jewelry store just before, as it turns out, they went and made things official.

"We've known each other going on a year now. We were best friends and we decided to take it to the next step in the last eight months," June previously told The Sun, adding at the time:

"It's been amazing ... he's helped put the pieces back together."

Shannon is making a subtle reference there to her many years of dating Geno Doak.

She and her then-lover were arrested in March 2019 for drug possession, with Shannon later admitting at one point that she spent $1 million on drugs with Doak in just one year.

June andd Geno broke up about a year ago.

Not too long afterward, she went public with Stroud, who many have since believed is just chasing clout by dating the reality star.

“We just started chit-chatting, and I started stalking him,” June told Entertainment Weekly a few weeks ago, swearing she was the one who chased Stroud around.

Stroud is 34 years old and works as a mechanic.

He's a native of Alabama and once posed for a photo in front of a Confederate Flag, as you can see below:

But no matter, Shannon has frequently said about her now-husband!

"Justin is an amazing person and he understands everything I've been going throug," Shannon added to The Sun awhile ago..

"I've been able to share stuff with him that I've never been able to share with other people -- not even my kids and so it's really nice to have that partnership."

Justin was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Florida in February while attending an event with Shannon.

The warrant was issued back in October after Stroud violated his probation on drug and burglary charges.

His marriage to June, meanwhile, comes amid some exciting times for the Shannon family overall.

We just learned today that Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, June's oldest daughter, gave birth to twins on Thursday, May 19.

How exciting all around!