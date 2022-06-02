June Shannon Loses Custody of Daughter, Forced to Pay Child Support

Folks... what a few weeks it has been for June Shannon!

First, as previously reported, the veteran reality star actually got married a couple months ago, heading off to a Georgia courthouse and exchanging vows with Justin Stroud, her boyfriend since October.

Almost just as soon as Shannon become a wife, though?

She stopped being a mother.

Sort of, that is.

According to court documents first obtained by The Sun, a judge awarded sole custody of June's youngest daughter, Alana, to her sister, Lauryn, in a hearing that took place just this past April.

The 16-year old had been living with her older sibling since their mother got arrested for cocaine possession in March 2019.

In the ensuing months, June and her then-boyfriend, Geno Doak, spent almost all their money on drugs, living out of hotel rooms and going to various casinos in Alabama in other states.

A few weeks ago, though, a judge made this unusual arrangement official, stating very simply in court:

"It is in the best interest of the child that the plaintiff is awarded sole custody."

The judge also ordered June to pay $800 in monthly child support to Lauryn beginning on May 1, 2022; and continuing on the first of every month until Alana turns 18 years old.

Alana, of course, helped her mom become a reality television sensation, back when she performed as a child beauty pageant contestant on the series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

As part of this judge's ruling, meanwhile, June Shannon's salary was made public.

We can now confirrm that she earns $25,000 a month from her WeTV contract and her various promotional deals.

Per this judge, Lauryn (who goes by the nickname "Pumpkin") now has the right to make the day-to-day care decisions for Alana... and she has the sole decision-making authority for major decisions as well.

Additionally, the 22-year-old mother of four will have the discretion to allow "visitation between the defendant [June] and the minor [Alana]."

Lauryn and her husband also welcomed twins earlier this month.

Along with Alana in her household, Lauryn is caring for son Bentley, 10 months; daughter Ella, 4; and a pair of newborns.

Sure would be nice if June could step in and help, don't you think?!?

Shannon, however, is busy enjoying life as a newlywed.

"We're here today to clear up some rumors," June and Justin said in a joint video on Wednesday. "[We] are off the market. Guys, you know what, when you know, just know."

Previously, Mama June gushed over the 34-year old mechanic as follows:

"Justin is an amazing person and he understands everything I've been going through," she told The Sun shortly after the couple went public with its romance.

"I've been able to share stuff with him that I've never been able to share with other people -- not even my kids and so it's really nice to have that partnership."