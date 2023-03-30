Anna Cardwell Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer, Has Started Treatments

Just a couple of years ago, Anna Cardwell was offering needed advice to Mama June Shannon.

Many members of this family have their differences, but they rallied together with worry over June’s many mistakes.

Now, they’re coming together for “Chickadee” herself.

June’s eldest daughter has stage four cancer.

TMZ has learned of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s cancer diagnosis.

Doctors handed down the finding — that she has stage 4 adrenal carcinoma — in January.

She is only 28 years old.

Initially, Anna was complaining about pain in her stomach.

These “stomachaches” led to a series of medical tests.

Doctors found cancer in her liver, in her kidney, and in one of her lungs.

According to TMZ, the family has rallied around Anna to support her.

In February, she underwent her first round of chemotherapy treatments in order to combat the cancer.

As a result of this aggressive, necessary treatment, Anna has begun to lose her hair.

Doctors are apparently watching to see how she responds to that first round of treatment before they move forward.

Not all cancers, and not all human bodies, respond to the same treatment in the same way. Sometimes, doctors need to find a new approach.

Once they know more, they’ll decide upon the next course of treatment for Anna. Her world is full of fear and uncertainty.

However, Anna’s loved ones, including her family, reportedly feel “very hopeful” that she will eventually triumph over her cancer.

Meanwhile, they are helping in practical ways, beyond merely lending emotional support.

Right now, Anna’s family are helping to care for Anna.

In addition to the cancer, chemotherapy itself can leave someone sick and exhausted — too exhausted to take care of themselves, let alone their families.

So her family is also stepping up to provide childcare for Anna’s two kids, 10-year-old Kaitlyn and 7-year-old Kylee.

Anna also has a boyfriend. His name is Eldridge Toney.

Reportedly, he has remained by her side during this new and very scary health battle.

Cancer is a horror at any age. For someone in her twenties to grapple with carcinoma on multiple vital organs … that would come as a surprise.

One assumes that Mama June herself is not doing any of the childcare. Famously, Anna has stated that she does not trust her mom’s judgment. Anna is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, and not only did June leave her with the predator, but later crawled into bed with him after he was out of prison.

However, Anna has other, more responsible relatives. They can watch her kids. Hopefully, June can find a way to help out in a way that is safe for everyone involved.

We wish Anna the very best. F–k cancer. Our thoughts are with her and her loved ones as she wages this battle.