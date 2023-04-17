Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Finally Addresses Those Divorce Rumors

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo hosted a Q&A with their YouTube subscribers late last week.

On its own, this isn’t news. This isn’t unusual. The former reality star and her husband often interact with fans in such a manner.

But the main topic of their discourse?

Now that was something they almost never bring up.

Jinger and Jeremy swear they’re doing well. Can’t say they look thrilled in this photo, though, you know?

Sitting alongside each other (and not always coming across as especially happy, as you can see in the photo above), Jinger and Jeremy responded at one point to a question about their marriage.

Is the union truly in trouble, as many have been speculating of late?!?

“We’re not getting divorced,” Jeremy said right away, putting a hand on his wife’s knee.

Jinger then emphasized that the couple’s marriage was going strong, saying, “Don’t worry, we’re not,” and reciprocating her spouse’s affection by touching his arm.

Jinger Duggar spoke on The Blaze’s show, Relatable, about her childhood and family. And yes, husband Jeremy Vuolo came up. (Image Credit: Facebook)

As for what prompted the divorce rumors to start swirling in the first place?

Jinger was seemingly spotted without her wedding ring on during a recent visit to Arkansas to hang out with some of her infamous family members.

Jinger was holding her brother Jed’s 11-month-old son, Truett when fans noticed her left hand was conspicuously bare.

Except that it wasn’t, Jeremy now insists.

First, the Counting On alum said that she did, indeed, have her ring on… and after that, Jeremy chimed in to clear up any confusion, noting that the camera “reverses,” which must have been the cause of the confusion.

“We’re fine. We’re great. We love being with each other,” the former TLC personality added.

Jeremy proceeded to bring up a previous tabloid story with photos of Jinger allegedly appearing to have a “black eye.”

“That’s where it first started, the marriage problems questions,” Jinger took things from there… before explaining that the rumored black eye was just a shadow from the light.

Jinger and Jeremy canceled this YouTube session a few days prior to filming it, once again sending the Internet into a frenzy about the state of their relationship.

It does appear to be stable, however.

Which is more than Jinger can say about the state of where things stand between her and her parents.

The mother of two is on shaky ground with her mom and dad after releasing a memoir this year that basically blasted their beliefs and the way she was brought up.

Jinger Duggar is preparing to release a new memoir. And fans are anxious to see how her family will react. (Photo via Instagram)

“We’ve had lots of conversations about our differences,” Jinger recently told Fox News about how her relatives have reacted to the revealing book, which details her life inside of a “cult-like” church.

“Some received it better than others for sure, but at the end of the day, I know they just want what’s best for me,” she continued.

“Even though my parents are still in IBLP.”

