Jinger Duggar Cancels Event at Last Minute Amid Ongoing Rumors of Marital Trouble

What’s going on with Jinger Duggar?

It’s a query that fans asked often during her tumultuous upbringing, and in the first years after she broke free from her domineering parents.

But Jinger likely thought that she had answered all those burning questions with her recent bestselling memoir.

Unfortunately, you can’t stop all of the speculation from thirsty fans just by pouring them a little tea.

Jinger is speaking her mind like never before these days. And her parents might not like what she has to say. (Photo via Instagram)

These days, Duggar watchers are once again convinced that Jinger and Jeremy have separated.

The rumors have been circulating for years, but they quieted down a bit during Jinger’s recent press tour to promote her book.

Jeremy was often by her side during media events, and whenever he was absent, she spoke of their marriage in the most glowing terms.

Fans think Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have called it quits. (Photo via TLC)

Now, however, the rumor mill has started churning again in a major way.

In fact, fans seem more convinced than ever that Jinger and Jeremy have called it quits.

The first “clue” came last week, when fans noticed that Jinger was not wearing her wedding ring during a recent trip to her family’s home in Arkansas.

Is there trouble in Jinger’s marriage? She’s not wearing a wedding ring in this recent pic. (Photo via Instagram)

Obviously, Jinger might have removed her ring for any number of reasons, but dozens of Instagram commenters took it as a sign that there’s trouble in paradise.

On Tuesday, Jinger canceled a planned live YouTube event at the last minute, and not surprisingly, the change in plans is being taken as further evidence that she and Jeremy are on the rocks.

“So we were going to do the YouTube live and I apologize,” Jinger told her fans in an Instagram Live.

Jinger Duggar canceled a promotional event at the last minute this week. (Photo via Instagram)

“Something came up and we weren’t able to jump on that YouTube Live today. But stay tuned, we plan to do it later this week,” she continued.

“So thank you, guys, for your understanding.”

Naturally, fans were quick to take this as yet another indication that Jinger and Jeremy have gone their separate ways.

Jinger Duggar is making yet another bold fashion statement. Clearly, she’s loving her life of freedom! (Photo via Instagram)

Although they weren’t nearly as convinced as the fans who remarked on Jinger’s bare ring finger during her Arkansas sojourn.

“Is Jinger not wearing her engagement and wedding rings??” one commenter asked at the time.

“Maybe all is not well with Jeremy?” another inquired.

Jeremy Vuolo has a smile on his face here for a good reason. He’s getting a smooch from his wife.

Others were quick to point out that there’s no real reason to believe that Jingee and Jeremy have gone their separate ways.

“Maybe [the rings] are being cleaned,” wrote one such optimist.

“Maybe they don’t fit anymore and are being resized, maybe she doesn’t like wearing jewelry.”

Jeremy Vuolo posted this photo of himself and his wife toward the end of 2020. They look great together!

“I take mine off when handling babies because depending on the style they can stick out and scratch babies/little ones easily,” another added.

Divorce is strictly forbidden in the Duggars’ world, and while Jinger has disregarded many of her parents’ rules, she probably won’t be tossing that one aside anytime soon.

But we hope that if she and Jeremy remain together, they’re not just doing so out of obligation.