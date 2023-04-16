Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals ABC Salary, Stuns Bachelor Nation

Kaitlyn Bristowe appeared last week on the Trading Secrets podcast.

And while the former Bachelorette lead and former Bachelor Nation host touched on a number of subjects during the interview — while speaking to fiance Jason Tartick — most attention since the episode aired has centered on just one topic:

MONEY.

Between Season 19 of The Bachelor, on which she was a suitor, and her season (11) of The Bachelorette in 2015, Bristowe said she only made $1,500 for her various roles on ABC.

Then, as she was in negotiations to actually be The Bachelorette?

“I think they offered me $40,000. You’d think I’d be like, ‘Jackpot! Sign me up!'” Kaitlyn explained on air.

However, Bristowe didn’t accept the offer because she was advised to hire an entertainment lawyer, which she did with the help of her stepdad.

“He changed a lot and negotiated my contract big time for me,” Kaitlyn continued.

“One of the executive producers said to me, ‘You got an entertainment lawyer, and you’re asking for this amount of money? I’m sorry.

Bristowe, who was up against Britt Nilsson to be The Bachelorette, stood her ground, though.

“I thought this is about love for you,” she claimed the producer told her during contract discussions, to which she basically replied:

“‘F-ck off! It’s about love and money, okay? They go hand in hand for me right now.'”

Bristowe has been rather critical of executives ever since getting replaced as co-host of the franchise by Jesse Palmer.

She recently explained how she felt pressured into sleeping with Nick Viall.

Going back eight years, however?

She says she told producers that she would only be The Bachelorette if they paid her as much as they paid Season 19 Bachelor Chris Soules.

Bristowe also sort of slammed Chris Harrison in February for ghosting her after she and Tayshia Adams were brought in as temporary hosts in the wake of his departure.

She dated Shawn Booth for three years after he won her season of The Bachelorette, but then the couple split in 2018.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the exes said at the time.

“This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration.”

Fast forward to May 2021, meanwhile, and Bristowe and Tartick announcing their engagement.

“It was everything I could have asked for,” Kaitlyn told Entertainment Tonight back then of the proposal.

“The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives.

“We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.”