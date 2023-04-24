Gwendlyn Brown: All My Siblings are Invited to My Wedding... Except One!

Good news, Kody Brown!

Your daughter has taken a break from trashing you in public in order to subtly trash a different member of her famous family.

Late last week, the 21-year old daughter of Kody and Christine Brown went back and forth a bit with followers on an Instagram Live session.

At one point, Gwendly was asked about her upcoming wedding to Beatriz Queiroz… specifically which of her brothers and sisters will be on the guest list.

Gwendlyn Brown smiles broadly in this photo alongside her fiancee. We wish them the best.

“16 of them are invited… for obvious reasons,” Brown explained, semi-mysteriously.

“When I say 16 it sounds like I’m subtracting 2… I’m one of the 18 so I am subtracting 2 technically, but one of them is me.”

As you can see, Gwendlyn didn’t cite the name of the sibling who will NOT be in attedance.

But any Sister Wives fan who has paid any attention for the last couple years as well aware to whom she’s referring here.

Simply put, Gwendlyn hates brother Paedon.

Back in September 2020, Gwendlyn said she has gotten no support from many of her siblings after coming out as a bisexual — specifically calling Paedon out for his take on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Then, this past January, Gwendlyn went a lot further in her critique.

“He is still the sexist, homophic, transphobic, racist, violent abuser that he always has been for several years,” Brown told social media followers.

Continued Gwendlyn at the time:

“He’s the most awful person I’ve ever had the displeasure of knowing and I would strongly advise against taking anything he says as fact.

“I would advise against giving him any kind of support even if you’re just watching the kind of content he puts out because it does encourage him to continue.”

Well, then! So much for beating around any bushes, huh?

Gwendlyn Brown posted another reaction video this week, this time responding to the Sister Wives episode in which her mother says her goodbyes to the family. Meanwhile, we’re all about that art on the table behind her. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Paedon has actually been physically violent towards Gwendlyn in the past.

He was the first to reveal this information last year via TikTok.

“I hit Gwen,” Paedon said in the footage, citing an incident that appears to have taken place in the not-too-distant past, while adding:

“I slapped Gwen after some words were exchanged and I took it too far and I slapped her and she thinks that I might do it again and she’s scared of me.”

Gwendlyn Brown and girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz went Instagram Official in the spring of 2022. (Image Credit: Instagram)

It’s pretty safe to assume that Paedon won’t be toasting Gwendlyn and her fiance, Beatriz, on their wedding day.

All we know about it at the moment, based on what Gwendlyn has said, is that it will take place “in a forest somewhere.”

Another question fans have for the bride-to-be? Another question to which we don’t yet have the answer?

Will Kody walk his daughter down the aisle?!?