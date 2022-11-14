Farrah Abraham Freaks Fans Out With Latest Selfie: WTF Happened to Her FACE?!

In a sense, Farrah Abraham is very popular.

With an Instagram following of nearly 3 million, the former Teen Mom star reportedly earns tens of thousands each month through sponsored content posts.

But we can’t help but think that the people who are paying Farrah to endorse their products have never actually scrolled through her comments section.

Because as far as we can tell, most of those 3 million users are only following Farrah so that they be the first to roast her every time she posts.

Farrah Abraham’s latest selfie is getting a lot of attention. Unfortunately for Farrah, it’s not receiving many compliments. (Photo via Instagram)

For an example of this phenomenon, look no further than Farrah’s latest selfie (above), which has attracted quite a lot of attention in the Teen Mom-centric corners of Reddit.

“When your done decorating your X-mad tree this year whew,” Farrah captioned the pic.

We think Ms. Abraham meant to say something along the lines of “When you’re done decorating your X-Mas tree this year,” but by Farrah-speak standards, that caption was actually pretty coherent.

Farrah Abraham is capable of being very mean. (Photo via Instagram)

So fans didn’t tee off on Sophia’s mom for her spelling, grammar, or typos.

Instead, they went to town on Farrah for her appearance — which has changed quite a bit in recent weeks.

“She was a beautiful woman before she found whatever Drs continue to say yes to more,” one commenter wrote.

Farrah Abraham has had a lot of work done. (Photo via Instagram)

“More and more cat face every year,” another added.

“Holyyyyy sh*t this is really sad. Like it makes me feel so bad for her and how she must feel about herself. And she’s only what, 30?” a third asked.

“I think she’s in such denial that she doesn’t see what we all see. She thinks it’s a enhancement vs destroying. It’s sad,” a fourth chimed in.

Farrah Abraham does not actually go to Harvard. Don’t let this sweatshirt fool you. (Photo via Instagram)

“I’m not against plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures, but this is just unfortunate,” a fifth user observed.

You get the idea.

Some fans chose not to dunk on Farrah’s appearance and instead expressed concern for her mental health, noting that happy, self-confident people generally don’t feel the need to constantly alter their appearance.

Farrah Abraham stares into the camera here during an appearance on Teen Mom. (Photo via MTV)

“Yikes, this pic shows so much sadness on what’s supposed to be a holly jolly selfie,” wrote one such commenter.

Obviously, some of these comments are a bit mean, and we would never condone mocking someone else’s appearance.

But it’s worth noting that Farrah is often quite mean herself, and she loves mocking other people for their appearance.

Farrah Abraham is front and center in this photo. She really is very annoying, isn’t she? (Photo via Instagram)

In fact, it was just last week that Farrah was making cruel comments about Lana Del Rey’s weight.

So while we won’t be joining in the pile-on, you won’t find us rushing to Farrah’s defense anytime soon, either.

Perhaps this latest controversy will teach Farrah a valuable lesson about the relationship one’s ability to “dish it out” and their willingness to “take it.”