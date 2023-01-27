Farrah Abraham Looks Jarringly Unrecognizable, Rambles More Nonsense

After churning out so many unrecognizable new looks, Farrah Abraham’s face seems to be in a constant state of flux.

She might not like that people notice, but they do. Even Farrah’s former castmates have expressed alarm.

Not every “face update” is as drastic as the last. Sometimes, she just has a new haircut. Other times, however …

Farrah’s latest look is so jarringly different that some commenters genuinely did not recognize her.

Farrah Abraham took to TikTok to share some garbled news with her fans and followers. (Image Credit: TikTok)

This isn’t just a case of one awkward photo. This is happening across multiple social media platforms.

Okay, so on Wednesday evening, Farrah took to her Instagram Story to brag about how well she is marketing her almost-14-year-old daughter, Sophia.

A company sent a gift to Sophia, and Farrah posed beside her to boast about the gift box. Poor Sophia.

Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram Story to boast about how well she is marketing 13-year-old Sophia Abraham. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Followers immediately noted that Farrah is looking … different.

Obviously, people change over time. Farrah has undergone a lot of cosmetic work. Some, people can understand. But not everything.

Just a reminder that Farrah once looked way, way less like a Halloween mask.

For Years, Farrah Abraham remained recognizable despite undergoing cosmetic work. Then, she went off the deep end. (Image Credit: MTV)

This screenshot is from only seven years ago. Farrah was already an adult.

Most adults do not change this dramatically in seven years, with rare exceptions — like fitness training or pregnancy. Or, sometimes, a new medication.

Farrah does not seem to have any of these as an explanation for her warped new look. The more likely culprit seems to be, among other things, devastatingly low self-esteem.

On TikTok, Farrah Abraham claimed that her account is only hers, now, rambling about how this makes her less codependent. (Image Credit: TikTok)

Farrah’s skin looks somewhere between a golden brown and a tangerine. In contrast, her teeth are jarringly white.

The obvious dark hair look does, some have commented, call to mind certain Star Trek aliens. Also? Oompa-Loompas.

While some are pointing this out as an insult simply because they do not like Farrah … others are genuinely worried.

Those lips! Farrah Abraham rambled into the TikTok camera while her daughter looked like she wished that she were anywhere else. (Image Credit: TikTok)

Meanwhile, Farrah’s actual video was full of classic, garbled Farrah rambling.

You know how sometimes you write a sentence and mush your thoughts together, and it doesn’t make sense? Unfortunately, that seems to be most of Farrah’s sentences.

“I’m not going to brag or anything, but my TikTok is officially only mine!” she announced in the video.

On TikTok, Farrah Abraham seemed eager to display the latest incarnation of her face. It doesn’t bear a strong resemblance to her former appearance. (Image Credit: TikTok)

“Totally practicing that socially or non-codependent, that social codependent thing is no longer here,” Farrah said. What?

“I am officially independent on social media, on TikTok, and I’m proud,” she went on. “I’m loud and proud.”

Farrah tried to ask Sophia if she is feels similarly excited. Sophia looked like she wishes that she were anywhere else. Poor Sophia.

Farrah Abraham looks quite different in her recent Instagram uploads. (Photo via TikTok)

“12-step social media, independence, no codependence in social media. Oh my god, I’m loving it. I’m loving this!” Farrah jabbered.

Meanwhile, commenters could not help but observe how weird all of this looks.

“No more surgeries!” one begged. Another noticed how she “aged like 15 years.” And a third admitted that they “didn’t even recognize you at first, Farrah!” Farrah can do whatever she likes to her face, but it sure feels like a cry for help. Or at least like a symptom.