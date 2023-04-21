Ariana Madix Jokes About Threesome With Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss In Deleted Vanderpump Clip

It can be painful to watch the current season of Vanderpump Rules knowing what we know now.

In recent episodes, Ariana Madix traveled to Mexico with Tom Sandoval for Scheana Shay’s wedding, and the couple even discussed the possibility of creating frozen embryos with the goal of one day having children.

All the while, of course, Sandoval was carrying on an affair with Raquel Leviss, a close friend of Ariana’s who often stayed overnight in the couple’s Valley Village home.

This week’s episode of Vanderpump featured the first scenes in which other cast members began to grow suspicious, but Madix would not learn the truth of the situation for several more months.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel had an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. (Photo via Bravo)

It’s been tough for Madix supporters — a group that includes just about everyone at this point — to watch their fav move through her life in utter ignorance, as two members of her inner circle pull off the ultimate betrayal.

But as bad as the footage that’s made it to air has been, one newly-resurfaced deleted scene might be even more cringe-inducing.

In the clip, we see Tom, Ariana, and Raquel enjoying a hot tub together during their trip to Mexico.

Ariana removes her top and the trio pose for pics that Leviss joked must “never surface.”

Madix agreed, saying, “They go nowhere. It’s just us.”

Tom noted that the photos were taken on his phone and would therefore “go everywhere.”

Tom Sandoval enjoyed the company of both Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss in Mexico. (Photo via Bravo)

Remember that in those days, Tom was still considered to be one of the show’s “nice guys,” and could therefore get away with making that sort of comment.

But it was the remark that Ariana made shortly thereafter that probably haunts her to this day.

Madix joked that the group looked like “a throuple on a romantic getaway,” noting that the image was solidified by the fact that she was “in nude underwear covering [her] boobs.”

Footage from the Mexico trip has infuriated fans. (Photo via Bravo)

It’s been rumored that Tom and Raquel first hooked up during a threesome with Ariana, and while that’s still possible, it looks as though Madix was just joking here.

Little did she know, of course, that by this time, Sandoval and Leviss had already hooked up at least once.

Like the rest of the group she seemed more interested in the recent public make-out session between Raquel and Tom Schwartz, an act that may or may not have been a clever subterfuge designed to create a smokescreen for the other Tom.

Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss hooked up during the group trip to Mexico. (Photo via Bravo)

Yes, there’s always been a good deal of shady shenanigans afoot among the concupiscent co-stars of Vanderpump Rules, but the Scandoval has really taken things to the next level.

And we can only imagine how difficult it is for Ariana to watch the show’s current season.