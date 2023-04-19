Tom Sandoval Tried to Convince His Family to Accept Raquel Leviss, But They Weren't Having It!

Throughout Tom Sandoval’s seven-month affair with Raquel Leviss, his best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz helped the scandalous couple cover their tracks.

But at least someone in Sandoval’s life was playing the role of the angel on his other shoulder.

And that job fell to Tom’s mom Terri, who made her disapproval of her son’s behavior abundantly clear.

According to a new report from TMZ, Tom and Raquel made two treks to his hometown of St. Louis during the early days of their affair.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

The first trip happened around the end of December, and Tom’s family was so upset about the situation that they refused to see him.

Of course, Ariana still wouldn’t learn of the affair for several months, and she probably would have appreciated a heads up from Tom’s mom.

Terri dropped the ball on that one, but at least she took a stand by refusing to meet Raquel … at first.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sandoval and Leviss apparently took a second trip to St. Louis just a few weeks later, and this time Raquel and Terri crossed paths.

It seems that Tom and Raquel were at a bar with some of his hometown pals when the place was forced to close unexpectedly due to an ice storm warning.

The crew was forced to evacuate, and they took shelter at Tom’s mom’s house.

Tom Sandoval has a very close relationship with his mom, Terri. (Photo via Bravo)

Now, if you’re a longtime Vanderpump Rules fan, then you’re probably aware that Terri is a retired firefighter who brokers no BS.

(Of course, she also raised a son who named his flatiron and shaves his forehead, but that’s a conversation for another time.)

Obviously, Terri wasn’t about to turn her son down when he needed literal shelter from a storm, so she allowed the whole gang to spend the night at her place.

Tom Sandoval has been caught cheating on Ariana Madix. But he might be able to make some money from his bad behavior thanks to a boost in Vanderpump Rules ratings! (Photo via Instagram)

But hilariously, it seems she refused to talk to Raquel or acknowledge her in any way.

It may have seemed harsh at the time, but it’s important to bear in mind that Tom was with Ariana for over nine years, and his mother thought of her as family.

In other Scandoval news, Tom recently told TMZ that he was “really happy” for Madix after learning that she was spotted hooking up with a new dude at Coachella over the weekend.

Ariana Madix has already moved on from Tom Sandoval! (Photo via Instagram)

“Ariana just got out of a long relationship, and isn’t jumping into anything serious,” an insider told People magazine of Madix’s new relationship.

“What you’re seeing is a woman who is single and having fun.”