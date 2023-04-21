Tania Maduro Twerking Video Thirst Traps Some 90 Day Fans, Enrages Others

Last year, 90 Day: The Single Life held a Tell All first — as Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester divorced on camera.

Neither had been in a rush to mess with paperwork. Their marriage was long over, no matter what various documents did or didn’t say.

Since then, Tania has moved on with a new relationship. And she recently shared a twerking video with fans and followers.

But it is not getting quite the reception that she wanted from 90 Day Fiance fans.

“Even fully covered, I know I’m a 10,” Tania Maduro captioned a short video on Instagram.

In the post itself, the gorgeous 90 Day: The Single Life alum is wearing a white robe at home.

After sticking out her tongue, her face fill with flirtatious mischief, she turns around while dancing.

And this is where Tania’s twerking becomes can’t-miss content. Because it’s front-and-center.

Judging by the impressions in her carpet, it looks like she did some vacuuming ahead of this video. Not necessarily to prepare for the video itself; vacuuming is a good idea anyway.

Obviously, Tania is a grade-A hottie and always has been. Her twerking is a sight to behold.

Obviously, Tania being a total knockout is nothing new. Her raw sexual chemistry with Syngin was how their relationship began.

(Of course, many viewers speculated that their relationship fell apart when they realized that sexual chemistry was all that they had in common. They were very different types of free spirits)

However, despite Tania’s overall hotness and alluring dance, “fans” gave her a hard time in the comments.

“Don’t admire yourself too much, it does not make anyone look good,” wrote one absurd person. We don’t normally try to give advice to people based upon a single Instagram comment, but … therapy.

Another person accused Tania of being “Someone else called the reality star “desperate.”

A different commenter suggested that Tania was putting out a “mating call” to attract her ex-husband, Syngin. Um, probably not.

Last year, Tania and Syngin finally divorced. They had both put it off … and not because of romantic second guessing, either.

Neither felt any need to rush and cut ties in formal, legal paperwork. It was an amicable divorce, so … what was the rush?

Also, real talk: they probably dragged their heels (for better or for worse) to help with Syngin’s visa situation. We don’t know much about that, so we cannot prove it, but it feels likely.

With that in mind, why were people so mean to Tania? Aside from the fact that she’s a woman, and 90 Day Fiance has an infamous misogyny problem?

Tania, in particular, rubbed certain viewers the wrong. The misogyny, yes. But she was also a woman who freely discussed sexuality, who showed skin, and who clashed with a handsome husband. Truly, a recipe for backlash in this fandom.

Actually … all of that falls under the misogyny umbrella. Becoming part of this cast does not guarantee that viewers will like you.