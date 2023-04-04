Ariana Madix's Racy Reunion Revenge Dress Revealed Ahead of "Aggressive" Showdown With Tom Sandoval

In the weeks since the world first learned about the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss affair, the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion has slowly become one of the most anticipated reality TV shows of all time.

Fans have been dreaming of the day when they’ll get to see Ariana Madix finally go off on her cheating ex and her disloyal former friend.

The reunion taped last month, but it probably won’t air until early June.

Fortunately, Bravo released some promotional pics from the reunion, so we’re finally getting our long-awaited first glimpse at Ariana’s much-hyped “revenge dress.”

Ariana Madix rocked quite a “revenge dress” at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. (Photo via Bravo)

Needless to say, it’s quite the garment.

And hopefully, it made Sandoval think twice about his decision to cheat on his objectively hot ex.

Though it’ll be a few months before we get the full story, we already know that the reunion was a heated affair that nearly turned violent.

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

It was the first time that the cast had assembled in one place since news of the Scandoval went public, and it seems tensions came to a head in a number of surprising ways.

In fact host Andy Cohen was reportedly forced to break up a fight between two cast members who have yet to be identified.

Andy is still keeping mum on that rumor, but on a recent episode of his SiriusXM radio show he promised that the reunion episodes will be every bit as explosive as fans have been expecting.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me,” Cohen explained.

“I had my own concerns. I had my own things that I wanted to confront them about. Things I had noticed so I got to do that. So that’s how we started and then we brought them to the filming group.”

It was during the group session, of course, that tensions really boiled over.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel had an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. (Photo via Bravo)

And Andy says the reunion is certain to satisfy fans who are hoping for a cathartic showdown between a betrayed woman and the ex who wronged her.

“If you are looking to hear their story, you will,” Cohen assured his audience.

“If you are looking for them to be confronted to their faces about what they’ve done — in what I would say [in] an aggressive manner, confrontational manner — you will get it,” he added.

Tom Sandoval has lost a lot of friends recently. (Photo via Bravo)

“I do feel like you’re going to get what you’re looking for, okay? I don’t want to talk about the content itself, but that’s what I will say.”

Well, Andy has never led us astray before.

Besides, he could tell us the whole thing was actually sort of boring, and we would still tune in just to see Tom’s reaction to Ariana’s dress!