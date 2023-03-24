Vanderpump Rules Reunion Taping Leaves Cast In Shambles, Confirms Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Are Dating

Most of the time, reality TV reunion specials are regarded as sort of second-tier episodes — bonus content for the diehard fans.

But the latest Vanderpump Rules reunion is a major exception to that rule.

In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to come up with a time when an episode of a reality show was so highly anticipated.

The reunion just taped yesterday, and already, reports of what went down on set are being eagerly devoured by VPR fans.

Tom Sandoval has lost a lot of friends recently. (Photo via Bravo)

Obviously, the biggest questions all center around the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Vanderpump had wrapped shooting for the season when news of the affair went public, but as the midseason trailer confirmed, the cameras were turned back on so that the immediate aftermath would be documented.

Still, yesterday was the first time that the entire cast assembled since Scandoval rocked their worlds.

It’ll be a while before we know exactly what went down, but it seems it was a rather emotional occasion.

As TMZ reports, Tom and Raquel participated in what appeared to be a very intense one-on-one chat during a break in filming.

They coordinated their outfits — both rocked head-to-toe black — which seems to be the latest confirmation that these two are indeed a couple.

And then there were the seating charts.

Bravo posted this pic revealing how the cast would be arranged for two different filming sessions.

Two charts were necessary, as Raquel has a restraining order against Scheana Shay, which meant that the two women could not be on the stage at the same time.

It’s worth noting that Raquel was seated next to Sandoval, another apparent nod to their relationship.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

She’s also seated far away from rival Lala Kent, which was probably for the best.

Lala kept fans updated as she prepared for the reunion, but noted that the cast were forced to surrender their phones once they arrived at the filming location.

“All right guys, we’ve just arrived at the space, I’m pulling up,” Kent said on Instagram.

Lala Kent is speaking out about the Scandoval situation. It seems she’s still not a fan of Raquel’s! (Photo via Instagram)

“Again, they’re taking our phones, so this is the last you will see of me. Put me in, coach.”

Later, she appeared on Andy Cohen’s Instagram Live, where she showed off some very sharp nails.

“Well, I have to get my claws into somebody … and I have a couple people in mind,” Kent told Cohen.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports, Andy also showed off a record-high stack of notecards for the day’s interviews.

“Vanderpump, we’ve got this many cards here. This is gonna be a long day,” Cohen remarked to LVP herself, prompting Lisa to reply, “It might be a sleepover.”

So yeah, by all accounts it was a very intense day.

But hey, the cast took time to relax too, as evidenced by this eye-masks and sound bath pic.

We hope they enjoyed it.

It might be the last time these people will be able to relax in one another’s presence for a very long time.