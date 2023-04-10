Little People, Big World Fans Express Concern Over Jackson Roloff in Wake of Family Easter Photo

He is risen! The tomb is empty! Let us rejoice!

This is what Tori Roloff wrote as a caption on Instagram over the weekend, as the mother of three celebrated Easter with her immediate family.

However, instead of focusing on the resurrection of Jesus Christ, many of the reality star’s followers were instead focused on something far more practical upon looking at the following image.

Can you guess what it might be?

Zach and Tori Roloff shared this lovely family photo in honor of the Easter holiday in 2023.

Yes, Jackson Roloff’s legs.

Jackson, 5, was all smiles in the photo as he donned a gray long-sleeved shirt along with a pair of jeans … but take a look at the way he’s standing.

He looks more bow-legged than ever.

This is a result of the toddler’s dwarfism, and it isn’t anything new. But it appears to be more pronounced than it’s been in awhile, despite the surgery he previously underwent.

“Jackson’s legs really need attention! As he gets older it’s going to get worse,” one social media user warned in response to the post.

Another added, “Poor Jackson, he must be in so much pain with his leg problem! Can’t a doctor fix this?”

“I hope Jackson gets his legs fixed soon,” a third agreed.

The thing is, there’s no simple fix for someone with Jackson’s condition.

In December 2021, the very young man went under the knife.

“It’s the beginning, I think, of a long journey,” Zach said of his son and his bowed legs in the summer of 2021 after doctors recommended this procedure on Jackson.

And in the wake of the surgery?

“He’s good. It’s tough because the screws in his legs help straighten the leg as he grows,” Zach explained in November.

“Well for him, he maybe grows [an] inch a year so it’s tough to see and won’t be obvious for a while. [An] Average person with the same surgery, you would see the difference a lot quicker.”

It sounds, based on this quote, as if Jackson is on a path toward progress. It just may take a bit.

“Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through,” Tori said around the time of the surgery.

“However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him.”

Zach and Tori Roloff are all smiles in this promotional photo for new episodes of Little People, Big World.

Like his dad and his paternal grandparents, Jackson was born with Achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

Children who are born with achondroplasia typically have short arms and legs, a large head, and an average-sized trunk.

They are shorter than most other people because of their bone abnormalities.

Thankfully, however, despite Jackson needing to face certain hurdles that those without this condition do NOT need to face… almost all children with the disorder can lead full and active lives.

