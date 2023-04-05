James Duggar Accused of Smoking Marijuana, Making White Supremacist Hand Gesture In Shocking New Pic

For most of his life, James Duggar lived just outside of the spotlight.

His parents and siblings gained notoriety from two TLC reality shows, but James was too young to fully participate, and he grew up on the margins of his family’s fame.

These days, however, James appears to be trying to make up for lost time by launching a media empire of his own.

And like Jim Bob and Josh before him, he’s making a name for himself by courting controversy.

James Duggar is trying to make a name for himself as an influencer. (Photo via Instagram)

Earlier this year, James launched a YouTube channel titled “Duggars Gone Wild,” and while he later changed the name at his parents’ insistence, the edgy content remains.

It began with James’ unexpected trip to Europe, during which he violated the Duggar code of conduct by dining in pubs.

These days, James is back home, but he’s still finding ways to shock his audience (and his parents).

James likes pushing the envelope on his YouTube channel. (Photo via YouTube)

In his latest post, James and some friends rode in the back of a cargo truck with an open tailgate.

Some commenters remarked on how dangerous the stunt looked, while others were more fixated on a hand gesture that James during the ride.

“The hand signal has become a white power symbol,” one person wrote of the gesture pictured below.

James is under fire for a controversial hand gesture. (Photo via Instagram)

“That sign was kidnapped, tortured, and forced to change by the far-right white power community.”

“I was thinking that there was no pretending in that gesture. He isn’t so isolated in HuckabeeSanders-land that he doesn’t know what it means. He knows and likely he means it,” another commenter remarked.

“The okay sign is also a white power sign & I think it has been widespread since before 2016. Hopefully he wasn’t using it in this manner but who knows. I am surprised so many people don’t know this,” a third chimed in.

There he goes! James Duggar is off to London in this photo of the ex-reality star. (Photo via Instagram)

Some commenters defended James, arguing that he’s relatively new to social media, and thus may not have realized the implications of the gesture.

“He is not doing a white power sign. It’s ‘ok’ c’mon,” one person wrote.

“Let’s be honest he doesn’t even know what he’s doing in that pic. I think he’s still learning how to use social media properly lol,” another added.

“This is just the OK signal. Wouldn’t read too much into that,” a third wrote, prompting another person to respond, “It was…until it wasn’t.”

James Duggar is testing his boundaries. (Photo via Instagram)

Interestingly, a third theory has emerged, with some fans suggesting that James was smoking an imaginary joint in the picture.

It’s a bit of a stretch, especially since the use of any intoxicating substances is strictly forbidden among the Duggars, but as the folks at Starcasm point out, James one-word caption for the post — “PARTY!” — might be an indication of an elevated state of mind.

A Duggar publicly boasting about smoking weed?

Sure, it’s incredibly unlikely, but we can dream, dammit!