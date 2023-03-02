Dralin Carswell, Boyfriend of Alana Thompson, Arrested After High-Speed Police Chase

Dralin Carswell, the long-time boyfriend of former child beauty pageant contestant and current reality star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thimpson was arrested on Tuesday in Monroe County, Georgia.

Multiple outlets have since confirmed that the 21-year old spend two days in jail before being released on a $25,000 bond.

Carswell was charged with:

One count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; one count of DUI; one count of following too closely; one count of failure to maintain lane; and one count of speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Thompson, meanwhile, who was actually a passenger in her boyfriend’s car during his chase with the police.

The TLC personality was not charged and is only a witness in the case, per local publication The Reporter.

This same newspaper reports that police ran the tags on Carswell’s Dodge Charger, revealing at the time that he had outstanding warrants.

Monroe County Lt. John Thompson also told the Reporter that he attempted to perform a traffic stop, only for Carswell to speed up.

A dangerous chase then ensued and continued for three miles before Carswell was apprehended.

Mama June: Road to Redemption star Alana Thompson poses alongside her reported boyfriend, 20-year-old college student Dralin Carswell.

The aforementioned outlet also reported that passenger Julian Malik Divon Williams, 24, was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Thompson has dated Carswell for two years, although she has scarcely spoken in public about the relationship.

Speaking to Teen Vogue at one point, she revealed that the older Carswell might be her “only friend” because she doesn’t trust people her age.

“To be honest, I do not have many friends. At all,” she told this magazine. “Because I feel like folks are so much like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m friends with Honey Boo Boo.'”

The ladies of the Shannon family during one of their happier gatherings. (Photo via Instagram)

Carswell is almost four years older than Thompson, and was once arrested for statutory rape.

“In our relationship, the two most things that everybody is always talking about is our age gap and definitely because he’s Black and I’m white, and we’re an interracial couple,” Alana told Entertainment Tonight last year.

“I don’t care because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we’re happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say I don’t really care.”

June Shannon has had a difficult couple of years. But it seems she’s very optimistic about 2023! (Photo via WeTV)

Shannon does, indeed, seem okay with the romance.

“Yes, I’ve met Dralin. They’ve been together for over a year,” the Mama June: Road to Redemption star has said.

“People need to realize that she’s going to be 17 in August and that Pumpkin and Josh were the same age as they were.”

She continued:

“She is getting a lot of hate because she’s in an interracial relationship, he is older. But at the end of the day, Alana’s not that 6-, 7-year-old child y’all fell in love with 11 years ago.

“Alana has grown up, she’s graduating high school next year, guys!”