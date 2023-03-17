Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies Vacation Together in Mexico, Still Going Strong

For months, numerous 90 Day: The Single Life fans have asked themselves the same question.

Are Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies still together?

The somewhat random pair of 90 Day Fiance hotties, one the ex and bestie of Tim Malcolm, the other the son of Kim Menzies, threw viewers for a loop last year. They won over many with the story of their meet cute.

Not only are they still together, but fans recently spotted them vacationing in Mexico. And they weren’t alone. …

This week, 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates took to Instagram to share some exciting news.

Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez were both in Mexico.

They appeared in at least two different locations on the same day. And their reason for visiting south of the border was so sweet.

Kimberly Menzies celebrated her birthday on March 12! And she didn’t stick to San Diego for the festivities.

If you’ve been following her social media, you knew that she was in Mexico. In fact, you saw her and Jamal on their plane.

Additionally, she spent time with 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fan-favorites Keither Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, and sweet little Hannah (who is growing up so quickly).

Jamal and Veronica were seemingly pretty careful to avoid spilling the beans about them going on the trip together.

That was before John Yates, who notably has all but unparalleled access to many of the franchise’s past and present cast, got wind of it.

It is possible that they will publicly post about their time together. But, if they are under contract in some capacity for the show, they might still have to keep it under wraps.

In fact, at the risk of sounding like we’re tattling, it wouldn’t be impossible to imagine that one or both of them wanted this leaked.

That would be simple enough. You ask a friend to take some snaps from a distance and send them to someone who will post them.

Now your story’s out, and your contract remains secure. After all, fans snap pics of 90 Day Fiance cast members all of the time. Sometimes, it’s a major spoiler.

In this case, it’s a revelation to hear that the two of them are both in Mexico for Kimberly’s birthday trip. But … it’s not a spoiler.

And it’s also not a shocker. They’re both young hotties and their relationship, and they first began dating last year.

Veronica and Kimberly seem to get along. At least, we’d hope not. It would be super weird to show up at someone’s birthday if you’re not invited. (Honestly, that’s true even if they like you!)

Of course, the news that Veronica and Jamal are still going strong like this may come as a surprise to a certain subset of 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Jamal is a fan-favorite. And, for the most part, Veronica has been well-liked among viewers.

However, there was a small but somewhat vocal subset of viewers who found themselves all but loathing this couple when they announced the relationship.

For some, it was the age gap. Veronica is in her mid-to-late thirties. Jamal is in his late twenties. That age gap is meaningless, but sexist double-standards sometimes condemn these slight age gaps if the woman is older than the man.

Others seemed to want Jamal for themselves. Look, he’s a total smokeshow, and we respect that. But viewers should be realistic about these things.

Finally, the most vocal critics seemed to loathe that they were in an open relationship.

It’s a perfectly practical decision for people living on opposite sides of the country.

Heck, plenty of couples who live together in the same home have open relationships.

But for some viewers who prize monogamy over all else — including personal happiness and the health of the relationship — being open to see other people made their blood boil. But you know what? That’s their problem.