Tori Roloff Says She's Hit Her Parenting "Peak," Just Can't Take It Anymore

Tori Roloff is sounding pretty darn frustrated these days.

Amid an unusual amount of snowfall late last month, the mother of three asked for help.

About two months earlier, Roloff complained about how exhausting it can be to parent a trio of children under the age of six.

And now?

In a video she posted to Instagram on Monday, the Little People, Big World star came across as both exasperated and entertained by her oldest son, Jackson.

Sitting on her couch and wearing a pale blue denim shirt, Tori began:

“Alright I’m officially retiring from parenting today because I have hit my peak, I can’t go any higher.”

Meaning what, exactly? What prompted such a reaction from the popular reality star?

Tori, Zach and their kids look beyond adorable in this family portrait, don’t they?

She explained:

“So Jackson comes home from school today and he starts talking about how he’s really good at cleaning his room and I go, ‘yeah you’re really good at it’, and then he goes, ‘yeah but you know who’s better at it? God.’

“And I go, ‘well God’s not gonna come and clean your room though, that’s not his job, he has other things to worry about.’

“Jackson then stops and goes, ‘mom, God does clean my room,'” and Tori appeared to get a bit emotional and admitted: “I’m like, I can’t!”

Zach and Tori Roloff are all smiles in this promotional photo for new episodes of Little People, Big World.

Roloff then finished reciting what Jackson had told her:

“‘God does clean my room because God is with me and so when I clean my room, God is cleaning my room.'”

Looking quite pleased with this exchange, Tori turned directly into the camera and simply said

“What?!”

Tori seemed more amused than anything else in this footage.

But her past reactions have teetered a bit closer to actual irritation.

Back on an episode of Little People, Big World that aired in December, Roloff delved into the extreme “mom guilt” she was feeling at the time.

“When you have a lack of sleep and you feel like you’re sinking and failing as a mother, it can be frustrating,” she added on air.

Unfortunately, millions of women around the globe can likely understand Tori completely here.

In the aforementioned scene, Tori went on to say how upsetting it is for her when she yells because she doesn’t feel like she “ever” yells, to which her husband started laughing …. and Tori, half-joking, asked him to leave.

After some back and forth about her irritation with Zach’s response, Tori told her husband:

“This is why I get overwhelmed, honestly Zach… you don’t give me any credit for anything.”

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff are pictured here on a 2022 episode of Little People, Big World.

In general, it does sound as if Tori is ready for a change.

She’s even hinted in the recent past that she may wanna leave Little People, Big World soon as a result.

“I do breakfast, feed the kids, get Jackson ready for school, take him to school,” Tori continued on last year’s episode.

“Then come home and Siah goes down for his first nap and then it’s just me and Lilah, and we play. He wakes up, we do lunch. It’s exhausting.”