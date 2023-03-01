Tori Roloff Overwhelmed by Snowpocalypse Parenting: Send Help!

Tori Roloff is a grown woman. She has starred on reality television for many years. She has a husband and three beautiful children.

But that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t know how to ask for help when she needs it.

Right now, though many parts of the US are sweltering under all-too-familiar unseasonable warmth, other places are buried in snow.

Tori feels at the end of her rope after a “snowpocalypse” has so many schools and preschools closed. “Send help,” she asks fans.

Tori Roloff took to her Instagram Story to describe the “snowpocalypse” in her area that has kept some schools temporarily closed. (Image Credit: Instagram)

This week, Tori Roloff shared a short video on her Instagram Stories, sporting some casual winter wear.

The 31-year-old mother of three spoke to the camera, and may have employed a piece or two of hyperbole.

“Alright, we are on day like 743 of no school because of the snowpocalypse that has hit our area,” Tori began.

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff invites fans to “send help” in a joking video about being a parent during a series of snow days. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“It’s treacherous out here,” she noted. Tori encouraged anyone listening to use caution: “people be careful.”

We know that the background does not look especially snowy in her video. But we should keep in mind that an area can fall under a snow advisory without snow blanketing every square foot.

In particular, rural and less affluent areas can have unsafe roads for days longer than urban, highly trafficked, affluent portions of the same town, city, or county.

Precious Lilah Roloff is all bundled up and enjoys a very dirty puddle in the “treacherous” winter landscape. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Speaking of the treacherous landscape, Lilah turned to see Lilah. Her three-year-old daughter is under layers of protective clothing.

She also happens to be splashing in a mud puddle at the moment.

“Lilah! Lilah! Get out of there! What?!” Tori tells her daughter. She then looks into the camera, and says with resignation: “Send help.”

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff are pictured here on a 2022 episode of Little People, Big World.

Just to be clear, we do not think that Tori is genuinely, literally asking for people to send her some sort of assistance. No reasonable person could think that.

Rather, she is just expressing how overwhelmed and exhausted she feels from being a mother of three without any real breaks.

Being a parent is already time-consuming, energy-draining, and challenging. The rewards can be immense, but one can understand how Tori is feeling. Lilah is enjoying the outdoors during this wonderful winter weather. But Tori doesn’t have that luxury. Because she’s busy keeping Lilah safe.

Zach and Tori Roloff are all smiles in this promotional photo for new episodes of Little People, Big World.

Tori and Zach have three young children. The better the parent, the harder they have to work. So yes, a lot goes into it.

We’re sure that all of the schools in the area will reopen soon, weather permitting.

In the mean time, Lilah is clearly enjoying herself. That’s something.