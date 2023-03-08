Margaret Josephs Tears Into Jennifer Aydin During Bitter RHONJ Fight

Last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey had tearful moments and hilarious feuds.

This week, it came down to Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs. They traded nasty barbs.

Both women went right for the jugular, but Margaret caused such a stir with her insults that it spilled over onto social media, dividing fans.

When Teresa said that it’s better to have Margaret as a friend than as an enemy, she meant it.

On this week’s episode of RHONJ, Jennifer Aydin accused Margaret Josephs of being a “bad friend.”

Margaret’s response? “You are nothing but a disheveled little drug addict!”

That reply came in shout form, while Jennifer Fessler interceded to calm things down. Despite being on camera, she worried what the neighbors might think if they heard the nasty exchange.

Margaret was referring to marijuana, apparently, which had fans live-tweeting to wonder if that even counts.

Marijuana is a drug. So is alcohol. So is aspirin. And so is caffeine.

Some noted that there’s “nothing wrong” with smoking marijuana, which is true. But saying that there’s something “wrong” with another drug or an addiction (legal or otherwise) to it is sort of moralizing an illness anyway. Touchy, complex subject. Weird place to go for an insult.

Jennifer Aydin wore this gorgeous sequined blouse in a rich jade green while speaking to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Later, Jennifer (Aydin) brushed it off, telling Teresa Giudice that she thinks that Margaret is just “jealous.”

Actually, to put it even more bluntly, she opined that “she’s a f–king hater.” And she did not stop there.

“But again, she is jealous, she’s a f–king jealous wench,” Jennifer insisted. “I’m living the f–king dream.”

Love her, hate her, or just find her weirdly fascinating, Jennifer Aydin has been a fixture on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for years. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Remember, Margaret and Jennifer have clashed over Bill Aydin’s cheating. Why? Because Jennifer stayed with him.

“I love the life we’ve created together and I know that bothers you so much,” Jennifer taunted in the confessional.

“I know you would love for me to just get divorced and break my home,” she continued. “But I don’t run away at the first glimpse of unhappiness, so f–k you.”

Anyway, Teresa Giudice discussed her then-upcoming wedding. She hoped to honor her late parents by including a personalized message in her bridal veil.

“It just came to me – another word: Sempre Insieme. It means always together,” she said.

This from the woman who constantly scrambles words, memorably saying “blow my casket” during a dinner.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice expressed her anger by saying “I’m gonna blow my casket,” which was not what she meant to say.

Teresa then broke down in tears, sharing that the phrase appears on her parents’ mausoleum.

“Don’t make me cry,” Milania told her mother.

It is hard to watch your mother, or any loved one, cry.

Then, at Danielle’s daughter’s birthday party, Teresa opened up about keeping Margaret at arm’s length despite ostenisbly making up.

“It’s better to have Margaret as a friend than as an enemy,” she reasoned. That is true of many people, but especially of Housewives.

Teresa then advised newcomers to the cast: “Do your homework and pay attention.” Spoken like a true mother of four.