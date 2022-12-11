Tori Roloff Says She's "Exhausted," Tells Husband to Sleep Elsewhere in Stunning LPBW Clip

Little People. Big World.

Huge marital problem on the horizon?

In a clip for next Tuesday’s brand new episode of Little People, Big World, Tori Roloff and her husband Zach sit down for a discussion on the patio of their home.

It quickly becomes apparent, however, that things are not all peaches and/or cream between the married parents of three.

Tori Roloff looks a little distressed in this close-up of the star on Little People, Big World.

“You don’t yell that much,” Zach begins to say at one point, only for Tori to angrily interrupt and correct him as follows:

“I don’t yell ever.”

It’s unclear what promoted this back-and-forth in the first place.

Zach then rocks in his chair and somewhat smugly responds, “oh, I wouldn’t say ever,” which is a remark that doesn’t exactly placate his spouse.

“You don’t give me any credit for anything,” Tori says.

Tori has come across as more exasperated than ever of late.

She recently hinted that she may be done with Little People, Big World in the near future, while she also made it clear several days ago that she’s sick of all the internal Roloff drama.

(Back in May, Zach Roloff put 16 acres of his farm up for sale and then claimed he tried to give his kids a chance to purchase the property at a fair price. This prompted quite a rebuke from Zach.)

Further along in the aforementioned sneak peek, meanwhile, Tori and Zach conduct a confessional together.

Zach and Tori Roloff are all smiles in this promotional photo for new episodes of Little People, Big World.

“This is an issue in our marriage currently,” Tori says, telling Zach on camera: You don’t give me any credit for anything.”

She adds:

“I’m exhausted. I’m like literally pouring from an empty cup and everybody wants something from me.”

Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 7 months. That’s A LOT for any parent to handle.

Eventually this clip cuts back to the Roloff’s backyard, as Tori tells her husband: “You’re sleeping upstairs tonight.”

Was she being serious? Is there legitimate tension between the couple?

We can’t say for certain either way at the moment, and it’s also important to remember that this episode was filmed many months ago.

By all more recent accounts, everything is fine between the reality stars.

Tori and Zach look concerned and downtrodden in this confessional scene from Little People, Big World.

After she fell sick for Thanksgiving last month, Tori wrote the following on Instagram:

This year I’m extremely thankful for my family. Im so thankful for @zroloff07 !

He’s taken such great care of all us the last two days. He also took our kids to my MILs to have a real thanksgiving dinner and be with family!

Zach always thinks of others first and I’m so proud of all the things he’s accomplished this year!

