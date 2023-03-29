Lala Kent: I Caught Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss In Bed Together!

It’s been almost a month since we learned about the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss affair, and amazingly, it seems there’s still plenty of tea to spill.

Yes, every day brings some new development in the ongoing drama that fans have dubbed “Scandoval.”

Today, for example, Raquel dropped her restraining order against Scheana Shay, a move that many people are taking as an indication that Leviss was lying when she claimed Shay attacked her.

But because Scandoval is the most bonkers reality TV controversy in recent memory, that development was quickly overshadowed.

Lala Kent’s appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live is making waves at the moment, primarily because Kent said what all Vanderpump viewers have been thinking:

Namely, that Tom and Raquel barely attempted to conceal their affair.

Lala says the couple became increasingly brazen as time went on, and she believes Tom Schwartz is lying when he says he didn’t know about their relationship.

“I said, ‘The only way you didn’t know was if you actively, literally covered your eyes and closed your ears,'” she said.

“Because I knew. You’ll see this season, during regular filming before cameras went back up. I was saying, from experience, these two have crossed a line. They’re f—ing each other. I didn’t have any proof.”

From there, Lala explained why she didn’t voice her concerns to Ariana:

“I talked to Schean about it … Ariana and I haven’t been super close for a while, like I have a lot of love for her but I feel because I never got along with Sandoval, it was like, we couldn’t be close because I don’t like your boyfriend. Your live-in boyfriend,” Kent recalled.

“But I talked to Scheana about it and Scheana did ask Ariana, Raquel and I believe Sandoval and they all said nothing is going on,” she added.

“But like Katie said, we were in the cheap seats, we were seeing it differently than everyone else. But when you’re in it, you don’t see it. They’ve all been beating yourselves up, but I get why you didn’t see the red flags.”

Kent went on to explain that there were several “dead giveaways” indicating that Tom and Raquel were more than just friends.

“I learned after it was confirmed all of the things that everyone else saw and they didn’t think it was red flags,” she said.

What kind of red flags, you ask? How about catching Tom and Raquel in bed together!

“Like, opening the door and seeing Raquel and Sandoval under covers together and they’re like, ‘Oh, this is weird but like they’re just best friends,'” Kent recalled.

“That was off camera, at some party or something.”

Hard to believe that Ariana was able to turn a blind eye to all of that, but we often don’t see what we don’t want to see.

However, as Sandoval is so fond of saying: hindsight is 20/20!