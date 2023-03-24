Vanderpump Rules Reunion Erupts In Violence; Host Andy Cohen Forced to Restrain Cast Members

Usually, the taping of a reality TV reunion show is not a big deal.

But these days, Vanderpump Rules is not your typical reality show.

Earlier this month, the world learned that Tom Sandoval had engaged in a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss.

Since the day the news went public, anticipation for the reunion episode has been at a fever pitch.

On Thursday, the entire cast assembled for the first time since Tom and Raquel got caught, and it seems that those who were hoping for fireworks will not be disappointed!

In fact, the taping of this season’s Vanderpump reunion erupted in near-violence, as host Andy Cohen was forced to “separate two other cast members to prevent an assault and battery.”

One witness says that neither Tom nor Raquel were involved in the altercation.

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

According to the source, the instigator in this conflict was “not someone you’d guess.”

“It was like a nuclear bomb went off in the studio,” said the insider.

The source added that there wasn’t a moment of peace, as cast members were hurling insults at one another within two minutes, and they “never let up.”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss received a lot of hate at this week’s Vanderpump Rules reunion. (Photo via Bravo)

Filming lasted for five hours, and not surprisingly, much of that time was devoted to criticizing Tom and Raquel.

The source says no one defended the couple, and some of the harshest comments came from Lisa Vanderpump herself.

“The anger towards them is to be expected,” the insider said.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

Other sources say that Sandoval and Leviss confirmed that they’re a couple

“That relationship is like on an egg timer,” the insider observed, adding, “It’s not gonna last.”

Meanwhile, on the latest episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast, Scheana Shay hinted that VPR Season 10 will end with her putting Sandoval in his place.

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay attend the Quay x Chrissy Teigen launch event at The London West Hollywood on August 15, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Quay Australia)

“I assume it may be one of the last things that airs this season,” she added of their heated conversation.

“It was very intense, I’m not even gonna get into the details of it.”

Scheana went on to say that she was heartbroken by the revelation of Sandoval’s cheating, as she previously considered him to be one of her most morally upright friends.

Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)

“This is someone who, for the last 13, 14 years of my life, has been one of the most generous, kind, giving [people],” she said of Sandoval as her voice cracked.

“He was the first one there to donate, to do anything.”

These days, Raquel has obtained a restraining order against Scheana after telling police that Shay attacked her in a bar.

Raquel has filed for a restraining order against Scheana! (Photo via Instagram)

Leviss claims the attack was in retaliation for her affair with Sandoval.

Needless to say, emotions are running high among the former SUR staffers!

We’re sure it’s not easy, but hey — hard times make for good reality TV!