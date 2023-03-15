Ryan Edwards Pleads GUILTY to Harassing Mackenzie Standifer, Somehow Avoids Jail Time

Ryan Edwards has been in trouble with the law for pretty much his entire adult life.

But a combination of luck, top-notch legal representation, and white privilege have saved him from ever being locked up for longer than a couple of months.

And despite the fact that Edwards has been arrested twice in the past six weeks, it looks as though his baffling winning streak will continue unabated.

On Wednesday, Edwards pled guilty to harassing his estranged wife Mackenzie Standifer.

Ryan Edwards is facing several years in prison.

He entered the plea at an emergency hearing that was also attended by Mackenzie, as well as Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards.

The judge in Ryan’s latest hearing was one whom the troubled reality star had appeared in front of several times.

And while in the past, this judge has sentenced Edwards to short stints in jail, it seems he was feeling more generous this time around.

Ryan Edwards will soon be back in court. And once again, his long history of substance abuse will be considered by a judge.

According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Edwards received a sentence of 11 months and 29 days of probation, during which he must wear a GPS monitor at all times.

The monitor serves to notify both probation officers and Mackenzie of Ryan’s whereabouts.

Standifer will receive alerts if her ex gets to close to her, thus violating of the order of protection she’s been granted.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have ended their social media hiatus. And now, they’re telling their story like never before. (Photo via Instagram)

Ryan is also prohibited from contacting Mackenzie or making any social media posts about her.

In exchange for his guilty plea on the harassment charge, a stalking charge against Ryan was dropped.

But there was still the matter of the multiple possession charges.

Ryan Edwards has battled an addiction to drugs for years. We hope he’s now all clean and sober. (Photo via MTV)

During the first of Ryan’s two most recent arrests, officers discovered cocaine, heroin, and paraphernalia in his possession.

In this case too, the judge decided to go easy on the Edwards.

In lieu of prison time, the 35-year-old will be forced to check into an in-patient rehab center and remain until his course of treatment is completed.

Ryan Edwards is bugging out about something in this photo. It’s from an episode of Teen Mom. (Photo via MTV)

Ryan is due back in court on April 20 for a second hearing.

It’s still possible that he’ll receive some time behind bars for the many charges against him, but it’s looking more and more like Edwards will once again get off with a slap on the wrist.

The former Teen Mom star’s latest troubles began when he publicly accused Mackenzie of cheating on him in a bizarre social media tirade.

Ryan and Mackenzie in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

He was later arrested after allegedly threatening Standifer with a knife.

Shortly thereafter, Edwards was taken into custody a second time after he was accused of violating an order of protection that Mackenzie had been granted against him.

Hopefully, rehab and restraining orders will be enough to pull Ryan out his latest downward spiral.

But we’re sure Mackenzie and others would be able to breathe easier if the judge had sent a stronger message.