Raquel Leviss “Adds to Roster,” Pursues Tom Schwartz Amid Tom Sandoval Affair

Raquel Leviss has undergone quite a change in public perception in recent weeks.

When she was first introduced to Vanderpump Rules viewers, she played the role of the somewhat dull-witted, but ultimately harmless girlfriend of the show’s resident Bond villain, James Kennedy.

These days, Raquel is on a villain arc of her own, having carried on an affair with Tom Sandoval for several months, despite the fact that he was in a nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix at the time.

To be clear, Tom is obviously the guiltier party, but as a close friend of Ariana’s, Raquel isn’t exactly blameless.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel had an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. (Photo via Bravo)

Interestingly, Raquel is making a lot of enemies on the current season of Vanderpump, even though her affair with Sandoval wasn’t revealed until filming had wrapped for the season.

(Thankfully, Bravo had the good sense to resume filming in the wake of the scandal, so we’ll be able to bear witness to the trainwreck in the final episodes of VPR Season 10.)

Going into the current slate of episodes, it was rumored that Raquel was hooking up with Tom Schwartz, Sandoval’s bestie and business partner.

Tom Schwarts and Raquel Leviss were rumored to be dating. (Photo via Instagram)

We doubt they ever really hooked up (in fact the whole thing might have been a smokescreen for her relationship with Sandoval), but Leviss and Schwartz were certainly acting flirty on last night’s episode.

“I love the fact that Schwartz and I have gotten to the place where we’re tight and who knows — maybe we’ll be even tighter in the future?” Raquel remarked in a confessional segment.

“Tighter kinda sounds like vaginal tight, though.”

Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

At Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ bridal shower, Raquel and Schwartz openly flirted in front of her ex, James Kennedy, who very clearly took issue with it.

“We’ve gotta enjoy our time in Mexico. When we’re out of the country, there’s nothing we can do but to like have fun,” Leviss said to Schwartz, referring to Scheana’s upcoming wedding.

“That’s a great attitude,” Schwartz responded. “That’s very stoic.”

Schwartz owns two LA bars with Tom Sandoval. (Photo via Bravo)

Ah, yes, the Stoics and their famous love of getting wasted in Cancun.

The Vanderpump cast might be better educated than most reality stars, but sometimes it seems like they think they can just say whatever as long as it sounds vaguely intelligent.

Speaking of just saying whatever, the conversation then turned to the subject of ass tattoos.

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

“My ass looks great with LVP on it,” Schwartz suggestively remarked.

“I’m sure it does,” Raquel replied, to which Schwartz answered, “I’ll show you in Mexico.”

The heat got turned up even higher during the after-party at Schwartz and Sandy’s, where Schwartz and Raquel retreated to the men’s room together and discussed their favorite bedroom lighting.

“The girls told me one of your happy places is you going into your room listening to, like, some EDM,” Schwartz said, referring to Raquel’s recent trip to Vegas. “I have one of those [galaxy light] projectors too.”

Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

“Bring it to Cancun with you,” she replied.

“Raquel is on fire right now. Raquel’s got a little roster stacking up,” Brock remarked.

Little did Brock know how right he was!

Again, we doubt that Raquel ever hooked up with Schwartz, but at that time, she was enjoying the single life in ways no one even suspected!