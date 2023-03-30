Joshua Tylerbest, Former Bachelorette Contestant, Arrested for Child Pornography

In a word?

Yikes.

Joshua Tylerbest, a suitor who advanced pretty far on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, was arrested last month in Miami — and charged with child pornography possession.

This is a developing situation.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, law enforcement officials discovered a Google account registered to Tylerbest and flagged this account for the apparent uploading of approximately 50 images/videos showing child sexual abuse.

Police received a search warrant for the account and discovered evidence that Tylerbest had been interacting with these illicit images and videos.

More from the TMZ report that broke this extremely troubling news:

Police say they went on to search the IT consultant’s residence and seized a multitude of electronic items… including his iPhone … which they allege contained 15 files that fit the bill for child porn.

Cops claim the clips include videos of kids — some of whom were under 10 years old — involved in graphic sex acts with adults.

Just horrible, horrible stuff.

Tylerbest has been formally charged with 15 felony counts of possession of materials showing a sexual performance by a child … to which he has pled not guilty.

Tylerbest, who is due back in court in June, was sent home by Thurston after four weeks of battling for her affection in 2021.

Thurston ultimately selected Blake Moynes as the winner of her season, although the duo eventually split up.

Based on his Instagram page, Tylerbest has remained in fairly close contact with other contestants from his season.

The alleged pedophile has shared numerous pictures out and about with others who were competing two years ago for Thurston’s ring finger.

The former reality star was released on $5,000 bond and has a hearing scheduled for June 7, 2023.

Neither Thurston nor anyone else associated with The Bachelorette has yet commented on this situation.

Back in December 2021, Josh Duggar was convicted on a federal charge of child pornography.

He is currently serving over 12 years behind bars in Texas.

Tylerbest, meanwhile, paid tribute to Thurston after being eliminated two years ago, sharing a photo of them eating donuts on a date.

“I have to thank @thekatiethurston for being such an amazing person throughout, allowing me to grow tremendously in such a short period of time and helping me give love a second chance,” he wrote at the time.

“I wish for nothing but the best for her and her journey.”

Tylerbest then thanked his family and friends for supporting him during a “difficult year” of “countless trials and tribulations.”