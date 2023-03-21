Josh Duggar Released From Solitary Confinement After Living With Transgender Cellmate

Well, there’s good news and bad news for Josh Duggar this week.

The good news is that Josh was released from solitary confinement after spending the past several weeks locked in a 10-by-6-foot cell.

The bad news is, prison officials seem to be delighting in punishing Josh by forcing him to confront his own prejudices and come face-to-face with the targets of his bigotry.

It’s worth noting, of course, that what’s bad for Josh is generally good for the rest of society, if only because it allows us to laugh at the misfortune of one of the worst people on the planet.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots.

Anyway, according to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Josh had a roommate during his time in “the Hole.”

So yeah, it wasn’t solitary confinement in the strictest sense of the term, but based on what we’re hearing, Josh probably would’ve preferred to be alone.

It seems his bunk buddy was a transgender inmate who’s known for his lax attitude toward personal hygiene.

Josh Duggar might soon be back in court for his appeal. (Photo via Getty)

“Josh had it particularly bad because he was locked up [in the SHU] with another prisoner who is one of the nastiest people in the unit,” one source tells The Ashley.

“[This person] is known as ‘Joe Dirty’ because of his poor hygiene and his general gross demeaner. ‘Joe’ is also transgender, so, given Josh’s beliefs, that was probably not fun for Josh.”

Yes, even though Josh is a convicted sexual predator who victimized children, you can be sure he still sits atop his moral high horse and looks down his nose at just about everyone on the planet.

Josh Duggar will hopefully be locked up for a very long time. (Photo via Instagram)

The Duggars are notoriously bigoted toward members of the LGBTQ community, but the pairing of these unlikely roommates probably had little to do with a desire to educate Josh and everything to do with overcrowding.

“This person he was locked up with is downright crazy and nasty,” the source told The Ashley.

“That’s who Josh spent his 35th birthday with.”

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire.

Josh was reportedly “thrilled to be released,” but it seems that his punishment is far from over.

For the next 180 days, Josh won’t be able to have visitors, use the phone, or purchase items from the prison commissary.

“That means Josh can’t talk to his wife [Anna] at all for 180 days,” The Ashley’s source said.

Josh and Anna Duggar with their many, many kids. (Photo via Instagram)

Not only will Josh be living a very lonely life for the next six months, he might also be in hot water with his fellow inmates.

“Cell phones are hot commodities in [prison],” a former inmate at FCI Seagoville told The Ashley.

“Certain inmates get them and then basically rent them out to the other guys. If they’re caught and the phone gets taken away, the guy who rented it is responsible for paying the owner for it,” the insider added.

Josh Duggar won’t be taking any selfies for a very, very long time. (Photo via Instagram)

“That would usually be around $1800-$2000. So it’s possible that Josh would need to figure out how to pay it back.”

As a result of his punishment, Josh is currently receiving “maintenance pay,” which is only $5 a month — so it might be a while before he can make good on his debt.

And of course, the cherry on top of all of this is that Josh’s release date has been pushed back as a result of his transgression, which effectively added months to his sentence.

We say now in the most sarcastic tone we can muster — it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.