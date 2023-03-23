Kris Foster Was Married Before Jeymi: Here's Everything We Know About Her Last Divorce

Right now, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are watching to see what becomes of Kris Foster’s stolen motorcycle case. And, you know, her relationship with Jeymi Noguera.

Viewers have questions — and worse — about Kris. While many fans just see her as eccentric and unlucky, others wonder if she’s downright toxic.

Perhaps knowing more about her past could shed light on this?

Because Kris’ last marriage ended just a few years before she connected with Jeymi.

There are many 40-year-old bi women who have never married. People live in different communities and want different things in life, and some folks are happier single.

Kris Foster is not one of them. She is from a very small town in rural Alabama, and she is

Before falling in love with Jeymi and uprooting her entire life to marry her, Kris married twice. Both times, to men.

Kris’ most recent husband is a man named Simon Foster.

We do not know much about him. He has worked, In Touch Weekly reports, as a maintenance tech for a vacation rental company.

And he and Kris did not have children together. Rather, they both had children from previous relationships. Kris has her daughter, Starr, and her son, Dayne. Simon had a daughter from a previous relationship.

Beyond that, we know the most about how things ended.

Kris and Simon finalized their divorce on March 6 of 2018. That is more than five years ago (weird to think that 2018 was so long ago).

We know that Kris was the one to actually file for divorce.

The two divided their assets upon ending their marriage. Kris retained ownership of two properties that they owned together.

Meanwhile, their divorce agreement includes a provision that they both “assume the indebtedness” to Kris’ mother, Mona Pate, “in the sum of $5,000.”

It looks like Kris got to keep her “stud muffin pan” if that was marital property. Perhaps it did not factor into the divorce. Mostly, we just wanted to remind everyone that this exists.

These details may be new, but none of this is truly news — just a few details for fans to know.

Kris made no secret of her past, as she described two “not very long marriages” while introducing herself.

“I never was happy in my relationships,” Kris admitted as she introduced herself. “So I raised my kids as a single mother for a lot of years.”

Jeymi is Kris’ first actual, public relationship with a woman.

Because of her extremely small hometown — at just a few thousand people, it’s the size of a large high school — Kris felt more comfortable traveling to the city on weekends.

Essentially, living in a homophobic (and biphobic) society forced her to live a double life. Now that both of her children are adults, Kris is no longer hiding who she is.

However, some of the trips and stumbles during her relationship with Jeymi have viewers wondering what’s up.

A few have spun wild conspiracy theories, claiming that she does not have narcolepsy at all and accusing her of some sort of addiction. Unfortunately, this is unsurprising.

Even without 90 Day Fiance fans’ notorious misogyny, the disabled community is well aware that people would rather make up their own stories than accept the truth. At best, abled people might tell themselves lies — to convince themselves that this could never happen to them. (In reality, just about anyone could be in a devastating car accident that leaves them in chronic pain and in need of life-altering surgery)

With that in mind, we’re sure that some 90 Day Fiance fans were hoping to find something “juicy” in Kris and Simon’s divorce.

For example, if Kris’ ex had accused her of “faking” her disability, of an addiction, or whatever … these conspiracy theorists would have felt vindicated.

But there’s nothing of the sort. And frankly, some folks might want to examine why they feel so eager to make up stories about someone else’s body and health.