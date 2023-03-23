Caleb Willingham Makes NSFW Quip on Wedding Day, Prompts Concern from Tammy Slaton Fans

Little by little, Tammy Slaton’s marriage to Caleb Willingham is starting to seem less like a fairy tale.

And more like a nightmare.

The 1000-lb Sisters star exchanged vows in November with Willingham, a man she met inside of an Ohio rehab facility.

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Tammy told E! News just over three months ago. “God truly blessed me.”

Caleb Willingham is pictured here on his wedding day. He just exchanged vows with Tammy Slaton.

We hope Slaton still feels this same way, but many observers out there now have cause for concern.

A recent article in The Sun, for example, hinted at trouble between Tammy and Caleb because the former has checked out of rehab and is back living in Kentucky.

But Caleb hasn’t made an effort to transfer to a facility in order to be near his wife.

“She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio,” said a source earlier this month.

“They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency.”

See that fella lurking behind Tammy Slaton in this photo? That’s her husband, folks!

Elsewhere, Caleb admitted on a 1000-lb Sisters episode a few weeks ago that he conducted research online about Slaton before he made the decision to enter rehab along her side.

A bit stalker-like, wouldn’t you say?

“I think he just flirted with me. Might be a tad bit stalker-ish. But I ain’t mad at him,” Slaton said via confessional on this episode about how she came to meet her spouse in person.

And now for the latest?

On this past week’s episode of her reality show, viewers witnessed the actual wedding ceremony between Slaton and Willingham.

At one point, Tammy complimented Caleb on air, saying: “You look so handsome.”

Caleb replied: “You better stop it, or I’m gonna eat that damn cake right off you.”

Joking around, we assume, Tammy called her brand new husband a “pervert,” only for Willingham to add:

“I’m gonna eat that cake off of your cake.”

Some might say this was welcome, fun and sweet naughty talk between newlyweds.

Others, though, just find Willingham to be weird and creepy.

Noted one social media user after seeing this footage:

“Okay so, does Caleb have a medical condition, or am I the only one that thinks he’s got crazy eyes? The way he said ‘I’m going to EAT THAT CAKE…. IM GONNA EAT THAT CAKE OFF YOUR CAKE’ … dead.”

Another person commented:

“How gross talking about eating cake off her cake. Like that to me is so trashy.”

Someone else said: “Caleb done made my skin crawl off and sit next to me.”

This may be the case in the eyes of those who don’t know Willingham. But Tammy says she knows him and loves him, and then there’s also this:

She may be having his baby!