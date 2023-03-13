Khloe Kardashian Addresses Eating Disorder Rumors: I've Been Obsessed With Losing Weight

Khloe Kardashian has always been regarded as the most honest and candid member of her famous family.

But there are some issues that even Khloe is hesitant to discuss publicly.

In recent years, there’s a good deal of discussion about Khloe’s weight.

Much of it has been complimentary, with commenters noting that the mother of two appears to have shed some pounds.

Khloe Kardashian is featured here in a confessional from her family’s Hulu reality show.

But some fans have gone too far in their speculation about Khloe’s method of losing weight.

They accused Khloe of undergoing experimental cosmetic procedures and embarking on dangerously strict diets.

In a new interview with InStyle, Khloe reveals she never went to such extremes, but there was a time when she had an unhealthy relationship with diet and exercise.

Khloe Kardashian has been dealing with a lot of hate on Instagram lately. And the worst comments have to do with her parenting. (Photo via Instagram)

“When I first started [working out], I cared so much. Maybe [it’s] just being younger. I think you care about the scale,” she told the outlet.

“The scale Fs with you. I don’t even look at a scale anymore. I think it’s really unhealthy. I haven’t in years. They’re just numbers,” Khloe continued.

“I go off of how confident I feel in myself. I’m all about [doing] what’s best for me, mind, body, soul,” she added. “There is no one size fits all.”

Khloe appears on her family’s reality show. (Photo via Hulu)

Khloe says she hit rock bottom around the time of her divorce from Lamar Odom.

She recalls exhibiting “obsessive” behaviors, many of them having to do with her weight and her exercise routine.

“The reason why I turned to the gym was actually through my divorce. I didn’t really know what to do,” Khloe continued.

Khloe Kardashian has a lot on her plate these days. (Photo via Hulu)

“Of course, in the beginning, you [have to] get over that hump of it being really hard and something so new for you. But I felt so accomplished.”

Khloe says that she eventually became more moderate with her diet and exercise.

These days, it seems she’s the healthiest she’s ever been, both physically and mentally.

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence on the Tristan Thompson issue. (Photo via Instagram)

“I’m sort of a control freak, but in life we can’t control everything,” she told InStyle.

“But the gym, what I put in it, I know I’m going to get out of it. And being a control freak — I’m proud of it — I love that I have that control.”

We’re sure that fans will continue to obsess over Khloe’s weight loss secret.

Khloe tells it like it is.(Photo via Hulu)

And it’s important to note that she’s never explicitly denied having work done.

But the important thing is that after some years in which she was uncomfortable in her own skin, Khloe appears to have reached a place of genuine self-acceptance.

And we applaud her on the hard work she’s done to get there.